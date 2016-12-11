Aqib Talib Threatened To ‘Beat His Ass’ When Asked About Harry Douglas’ Dirty Hit On Chris Harris

12.11.16

Aqib Talib and Harry Douglas went at it on Sunday afternoon after Douglas went low on Chris Harris. Douglas’ hit looked like it was meant to take out Harris’ knee. On the following play, Talib went after the Titans’ receiver and a scrum broke out between the two teams.

Harris ended up being fine, and Tennessee beat Denver, 13-10. After the game, Talib and Harris understandably weren’t over what went down with Douglas. In his postgame presser, Talib said that he shares an agent with Douglas, and the next time they see one another in Atlanta, he is going to “beat his ass.”

