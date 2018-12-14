Getty Image

Cincinnati-born, LA-based R&B singer Arin Ray had one of the better, more underrated debuts of 2018 with Platinum Fire, an under-the-radar gem from Interscope that featured appearances from DRAM, SiR, Terrace Martin, Ty Dolla Sign, and YG (on the spiteful anthem, “We Ain’t Homies“). While it didn’t garner much attention at the top of the year, he’s since become something of a local celebrity, packing out mid-size venues and earning a rep as a masterful performer.

Don’t worry if you missed out on Platinum Fire‘s first act, though. Only 10 months after its original release, Arin has released an updated deluxe version as a way to revisit the project for old fans or discover its excellence for new ones. Along with the original 14 tracks, he’s included three new ones: “Hidden Emotions,” “Reckless,” and “Always,” which includes an appearance from none other than the actual “king of R&B,” Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

With eye-catching videos for Platinum Fire standouts like “Old School” circulating online alongside some impressive collaborations — one with fellow rising R&B star Justine Skye on “Build,” which gained lots of attention of its own after she revealed the identity of the song’s target, and one with Earthgang from the Insecure soundtrack — Arin Ray is a name to watch in the coming year.

Stream Platinum Fire below or download it here.