ASAP Ferg got even deeper into paying homage to DMX in the video for his new single with ASAP Rocky, expanding the “Where My Dogs At?” sample on “Pups” into a full-blown recreation of one of DMX’s 1998 videos, complete with black lights and a rambunctious, underground performance.

The video, directed by ASAPs Ferg and Rocky themselves along with Shomi Patwary and produced by Concrete Chandeliers, is packed with the hallmark visual effects and rapid fire cuts of other ASAP Mob videos, further evoking the days of VHS and MTV. The performance, despite being staged for the video, is every bit as raucous as their actual live shows, and it sure is fun watching the pair trade bars like The LOX back in the day. ’90s nostalgia is big business right now, but the “Pups” video gives the sense that ASAP Ferg is enjoying himself as much as a true ’80s baby should.

Ferg’s been in the studio working on his new album, his first since 2017’s Still Striving, but it doesn’t have a title or a release date yet. Let’s hope that whenever it does drop, it’s every bit as innovative and energetic as its first single. Meanwhile, Rocky is coming off the successful run of his Injured Generation Tour and still promoting his 2018 album, Testing.