ASAP Ferg is now three-for-three on summertime anthems with the release of his latest single, “Wigs” featuring City Girls and ANTHA. In fact, “Wigs” may be the best one yet, featuring a ratchet trap refrain that anyone can sing along to, a hammering, twerk-ready beat produced by Frankie P, and the addition of some much-needed, aggressive feminine energy courtesy of its guests, who elevate the song from a strip club instructional track to a celebration of bodily freedom. Check it out below.

“Wigs” is the third track featuring ASAP Ferg to drop in the last two months that brings the Harlem rapper’s cocksure energy to a track that’s sure to ring off throughout the warmer months. Previously, he was featured alongside Tyga, YG, and fellow ASAP Mob member ASAP Rocky on Mustard’s high-energy Perfect Ten single “On God.” He linked up with ASAP Rocky once again to pay homage to another New York summertime staple, DMX, on the Dark Man-sampling “Pups,” which came complete with a black-lit video and plenty of their signature, snarky Uptown attitude. Prior to those two singles, Ferg also popped up with British rapper Octavian for “Lit,” which was a fun trap banger in its own right.

Ferg hasn’t yet announced a new album for 2019, but with two singles out and his press releases hinting at more work on the way, it’s probably only a matter of time before he does. Judging from the singles we’ve heard so far, he’ll be picking up right where he left off in 2017 with “Plain Jane” and dominating the airwaves.