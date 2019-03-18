ASAP Rocky Hopped On The Menacing Remix Of Comethazine’s ‘Walk’

Getty Image

St. Louis rapper Comethazine is among a slew of artists on Alamo Records that are currently bombarding the mainstream. His labelmates include buzzing acts like 03 Greedo, Asian Doll and Lilgotit. Comethazine’s big break came in early 2018 with the song “Bands,” which blossomed into a minor hit and landed the 20-year-old rapper a coveted Lyrical Lemonade music video. His biggest hit to date, however, is the menacing “Walk” from December’s Bawskee. On Monday, the raucous minute-and-a-half-long cut got a serious co-sign (and assist) from a more established artist.

“Walk (Remix)” features none other than ASAP Rocky. The Harlem rapper provides a new opening verse to the song’s redub and, as one would expect, absolutely brings the heat. “Fruity Pebbles on my teeth / Like I had dinner with Fred,” the 30-year-old quips in one of the more creative and evocative The Flintstones puns I’ve heard in some time. Rocky is a natural fit over song’s buzzy, extraterrestrial-sounding melody. Between its crisp claps and thudding 808, his silky, veteran cool is also a pleasant compliment to Comethazine’s sneering brashness.

Comethazine’s latest project, Bawskee 2, was released in January. He’s currently on the road finishing a string of international tour dates, which will conclude at the Academy in Dublin in on April 15th.