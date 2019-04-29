ASAP Rocky And Future Will Headline Orange County’s Real Street Festival

Getty Image

Hip-hop returns to Orange County in a big way thanks to Real 92.3 and Big Boy’s Neighborhood. The popular radio show will be the setting for the first Real Street Festival at Honda Center this August, hosting performances from 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky, Big Sean, Future, Meek Mill, Migos, Miguel, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

In an innovative twist for the festival space, the concert — taking place over three stages — will take place outside, while the interior of Honda Center will be transformed into Big Boy’s Neighborhood in real life, complete with a barber shop, nail salon, and a West Coast Customs car show. The building will be open so that guests can have the full festival experience without having to rely on temporary restrooms and water stations like the usual festival.

The festival will also include a vendors village, outdoor art show, and more, with all the amenities of the Honda Center available to the public. Aside from the top billed performers, attendees will get to see performances from local stars like Blueface, Doja Cat, Jay Rock (along with other TDE performers), Kid Ink, Kyle, Roddy Ricch, and Saweetie, while other rising stars such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, Trippie Redd, and YBN Cordae will round out the lineup.

Real Street

Real Street Festival takes place August 10 and 11. Tickets and more info can be found here.

Some of the artists mentioned above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.