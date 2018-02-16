Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ASAP Rocky hasn’t released a new album since back in 2015 when he released his long-awaited At Long Last ASAP. Though he’s currently working on the follow-up, tentatively titled Testing, and sharing the new single “Five Stars,” today he went in another direction with new music. “Cocky” is a massive collab, where ASAP connects with both the rap establishment via Gucci Mane, and quickly-rising star 21 Savage for a song that will help soundtrack the new Uncle Drew film, which is based loosely around the old basketball head character Kyrie Irving played in several Pepsi commercials, and periodically revives for further jokes. Now, that joke is being taken all the way to the most extreme with a full-length film.

Apparently, the film is going to have a great soundtrack, because this collab features three huge rap names connecting over a stuttering beat that comes courtesy of London On Da Track. Rocky sounds like he’s doing a Drake flow, which is actually not at all a bad thing, 21 Savage employs plenty of basketball metaphors, and Gucci keeps the hook straightforward and, well, cocky before closing out with a verse of his own. Listen to the track above and look for more songs off the upcoming film in the near future.

“Cocky” is out on all platforms, get it here.