ASAP Rocky recently embarked on his Injured Generation Tour, which will take him all over the US and includes a stop in Toronto. It now looks like Rocky is adding one more stop to the traveling show. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Rocky will be one of the speakers at this year’s SXSW festival. The annual film, interactive media, and music festival/conference takes place every March in Austin, Texas and features a week of programming with some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, social figures, and artists.

Rocky will be speaking with Gordon Wagener the Chief Design Officer of German automotive company Daimler AG. The pair’s discussion will apart of the festival’s “Design” panel. Other scheduled guest speakers include filmmaker Jordan Peele whose Get Out follow up Us will be premiering at the festival, David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young; and perhaps most notably recently-elected New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rocky’s tour is already off to a wild start. During his first stop in Minneapolis, the Testing rapper premiered a raucus new song called “Babushka.” After his show this past weekend in Toronto, the 30-year-old rapper and his crew appeared to get into a bit of a street scuffle. One can only imagine he’ll tame things down a bit for his panel appearance in Austin.