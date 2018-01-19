ASAP Mob’s Yams Day Concert Was Shut Down Early Due To A Reported Brawl

01.19.18

The ASAP Mob’s annual remembrance celebration at The New York Expo Center in Bronx, New York for fallen member and manager ASAP Yams was shut down early amid reports of brawling, gunshots, and what the NYPD called a “crowd control situation.”

Set to feature performances from French Montana, Playboi Carti, Flatbush Zombies, Lil Yachty, Nav, and G Perico, the concert was broken up after witnesses reported scuffles breaking out around 10:30 PM and chairs being thrown. Police were unable to confirm that any guns were fired, but the DJ for the event stated that the concert was over via the venue’s PA system.

The New York Daily News reported that the fight sent fans scurrying for the exits in a panic due to the startling noises of the brawl. Some fans reported hearing gunshot-like noises, which further exacerbated the situation.

Police said that the crowd dispersed on its own after the concert’s abrupt end.

ASAP Yams Day was masterminded by the Mob after their manager’s sudden death at 26 from an overdose in 2015. Since then, the concert has acted as the group’s reminder of his importance to their success. It was ASAP Yams who first brought the group together and engineered the early viral hits that laid the foundation for making ASAP Mob a household name. Video from the shutdown captured by concertgoers can be seen below.

YAMS day was shut down today after a huge brawl erupted backstage.

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

