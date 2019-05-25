Asian Da Brat Hints She Wishes She Wasn’t Signed To Gucci Mane’s Label

05.25.19 22 mins ago

Asian Da Brat, formerly known as Asian Doll, has had a busy year. In October, the Dallas rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, 1017 Eskimo Records, making her the first female signee since the record label’s foundation in 2007. She recently sat down with Fuse for an ASMR interview, where she talked about her experience with 1017 Records, but she later tweeted she wishes she was still independent.

Da Brat explained how she confronted Gucci and asked to be signed because she thinks she’s a young, female version of the rapper.

“Being the first lady means everything to me,” said Da Brat. “I’m only 22 and I’m the first lady, it makes me feel bossy to have that title.”

Less than a month after the interview aired, Da Brat seemed less than satisfied with the Guwop label. In a deleted tweet, the “Tweakin” rapper revealed she wishes she was still independent. “I wish I wasn’t signed I wish I was still independent doing my own thing.”

View this post on Instagram

Damn. Btw she signed to Guwop.

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Asian Da Brat’s frustrated tweet could be nostalgia for the past. The rapper had gathered a large following while she was still independent. “I’ve been independent my whole career, I picked when I wanted to get signed,” she said in an interview with NYC radio station Hot 97. “I had deals coming like crazy. I had deals that was more than what I signed with Gucci for, but I still signed with them because I was like, nah, I need somebody behind me who is silent. I need somebody who’s not going to change me, who’s going to elevate me, who’s going to teach me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGSasian da bratGucci Mane
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP