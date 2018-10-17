It’s October 17, so naturally, Dallas-born 1017 signee Asian Doll has the perfect excuse to drop her highly-anticipated debut album on Gucci Mane’s label, So Icy Princess. The 21-year-old rap upstart already released one project this year, the promising Doll Szn, but it looks like she’s adopted her Atlanta trap rap mentor’s work ethic and release philosophy since joining up with his label over the summer.

As a member of a young generation of women sharing similar monikers, Asian’s ascent to stardom was accelerated by her affiliation with Gucci’s label and receiving Nicki Minaj’s co-sign earlier this year, along with an appearance on the remix to Bhad Bhabie’s “Hi Bich” which proved she could lyrically hang with just about any rapper in the game. Now, she ready to re-introduce herself to the world with a 16-track offering featuring fellow rising stars Dreezy, Lil Yachty, and YBN Nahmir with an additional guest appearance from her boss Gucci on a track called — you guessed it — “1017.”

With production from heavy hitters like Southside and Charlie Heat, along with up-and-coming Bay Area duo Bankroll Got It, So Icy Princess is a chest-thumping continuation of brash, street-approved style that brought Asian to national prominence and the attention of her new label. It’s worth giving a listen if only to find a seat on the Asian Doll bandwagon before it gets too packed.

So Icy Princess is out now. Get it here.