Donald Glover’s Atlanta is known for making light of life’s everyday mundanities – including the unintentional humor that internet culture is built from. From memes to obnoxious “woke” culture, anything is fair game for Glover and his brilliant team of writers. They were at it again with last night’s episode, which took a dig at one of the most memorable examples of self-righteousness in recent memory. Last year, a woman decided to recite the lyrics to Vince Staples’ “Norf Norf,” a track from his ‘06 project. The track affected her so much that she was in tears.

Not because she resonated with Vince’s story, but because apparently the song was the sonic wormhole that sucked the entirety of humanity into a trench of depravity. As she indignantly recited the lyrics to the song (including using the N-word), she began crying. That inadvertent gold was parodied on Atlanta in a scene in which a woman reads Atlanta character Paper Boi’s fictional, self-titled song on an Instagram Story. In the next scene, Paper Boi laughs off her outrage, toasting to her while celebrating the song going gold. Vince hasn’t acknowledged the scene yet but likely got a kick out of seeing the moment go down in television history.

Check out a portion of the clip above, via Stereogum.