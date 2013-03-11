Audio: J. Cole Speaks With DJ Drama About Not Making MTV Hottest MC’s List & Upcoming Projects

J. Cole speaks on the MTV Hottest MC’s list, Born Sinner and project with Kendrick Lamar.
via DramaLikeTheDJ
Still ATL reppin!!
Good interview, a more candid J Cole.
Only thing tho, we need more Born Sinner talk. Release Date? Whose on the album? Thoughts on 5am in Toronto?
Women Interviewers >>>
Dope interview…#PowerTrip is such a dope record man [smarturl.it] ) i
