Audio: Maino Addresses Trinidad James New York Rant (Maino Says He Has To Apologize)

Maino speaks on Trinidad James saying the South runs New York.
via Hot97
LOL WHY DOES MAINO THINK HE IS THE SPOKESPERSON FOR NY? HE HAD 1 HIT, LIKE 6 YEARS AGO NOBODY CARES WHAT U GOT TO SAY OLD MAN, U GARBAGE
lmaooo.. i was thinking the same shit, nigga still think its 97 and he’s fresh out the pen smh
So what you basically saying.is.you ride whoever thats currently hot dick?basically..all i think about when ppl.say an artist hasnt been hot or made a hit in “6 years”is they dick.riders six years ago you was dick riding maino? Lol how the fuck u listen to trinidad james anyways that nigga is ASS NIGGA PLEASE WEAR A HELMET WHEN DICK.RIDING
Listen, I can’t tell NYers how to feel about this.. but it’s not just what Trinidad said but the way he said it was disrespectful. 50 Cent used the Scarface line about Newport News in “Ski Mask Way” and he came down here on each radio station, explained what he meant how it was not a diss and how he has love for the area… what Trinidad James did was try to punk ya’ll, literally the dude said “We RUN Ya’ll musically” He really didn’t even bring up the radio stations that much (if at all) in his rant, he was talking about the artists. When an artist says another city’s name out of his mouth, he has to be held accountable for what he is saying, the way it is said, and how the people of that area perceive it.
NY is letting cats like Rosenberg and all these political types try to wave a white flag for a dude who dissed your city, I can understand Maino’s anger and frustration. There is NO WAY that guy would do that in Detroit and some other places, they would mop him up before he got out of the building. Again, I can’t tell NYers how to feel about it, but I don’t think there is anything wrong with someone punchin Trinidad James in the mouth… Maino didn’t say anything about shooting him so TJ was being a ho for even putting that out there.
“I’m trying to stay out dem pens
So I switch states
Bad News Va,
Now That sounds Great,
I see niggas with the ice on
Rims shined up
This towns one big pussy
waiting to get fucked”
You right… I’m Glad Maino ain’t letting that shit slide… Trick Trick wouldnt let some shit like that slide in Detroit…
Man let’s keep it real. Since the south has entered the rapgame fulltime in 2000 the run shit period. NY niggas got so stupid @ a point that all of them I mean all of them went to the south. Remember this: Now why is everybody mad @ the south fot? Switch your style up, Switch 2 Southpaw! I mean that was the boiling point. THen niggas started acting south. I mean WTF? You invented th shit and now you Followers? I mean damn I know the economy is fucked up, but that fucked up?? NY niggas need to start 2 work together fuck the South and I say that with all due resect because I like the south. But there shit has no content what’s so ever. So there you have it..
@crthebeast no niggas from the south have no content get the fuck out of here with that bullshit and I will leave it at that. you truly must be talking about these new south niggas.
Nothing Trinidad James said was factually incorrect. I can see how some people can take his tone as disrespectful but the only time he crossed the line was when he said do something if you want to (some people will take it as a physical challenge). Mainstream NY has a lot of southern sound. NY radio plays a lot of southern music. I travel down to Atlanta and when I turn on the radio it’s 98% homegrown talent being played on their stations. They break a local new artist almost weekly. NY doesn’t do that. That’s why Trinidad James’ statement is correct.
Plus everyone says southern hip-hop is trash until they hear it in the club and getting some twerk from a woman. For that reason alone I’m cool with their music lol.
@crthebeast lol dude ny didn’t invent rap u tripn dnt believe everything u hear they just made it famous its crazy how ppl in ny got so much to say but odb is a legend in yal book yal have no right to say shit about the south that nigga was a fuckin clown foh
your a clown for that statement the whole hip hop culture started out the south Bronx from dj’ing,break dancing,beat boxing etc.no doubt your a 90’s baby who does not know any better so your idea of hip hop start with jayz and nas.
Trinidad james just mad because joe budden and radio stations clown him for being a gimmick and what is wrong with hip hop period, he was labelled the one hit wonder.this is not like East vs West where it was talent going against talent. South is nothing but below average lyrics over beats that sound good in the club which attract women who attract men point blank. lets be serious new York never fell off radio stations will sell out for what’s hot in the country and wont play nyc music.Let’s not make this just a nyc thing when Kendrick did control ask yourself why when he called out new dudes and shouts out legends why nobody from the south was even mentioned?south makes mostly gimmick club music that sounds great when u drunk,on drugs and wanna go crazy in the club
Kendrick mentioned Andre 3000 in control and he’s from the south. Also, you say radio stations sell out for what’s hot (which is true), but you gotta realize a lot of artist sell themselves out and take whatever is hot and use it to get sales. That includes artist from NY.
Yoo PLEASE correct me if I’m wrong bt doesn’t Maino say the same shit Trinidad James said in every interview he has??? All he ever says is NY hip-hop is sucka shit nowadays
^^^^^^ I cant argue with fools so ima let u take it smh next time dude kno wat ur talkin bout
@yungnblues dont worry bout em bruh they still waitin on papoose to “bring new york back” lol
good luck tryna to get a party started to wutang
What Maino is saying is correct. Kendrick Lamar said what he had to say. He’s visited New York plenty times after that and hasn’t said anything crazy. I don’t even think he’s recited his control verse in New York yet. Yet James wants to piggyback off that and use it to get a rise. If he does it in other places, it is ok but in New York it is not. People are very territorial, just ask how Biggie and Pac died. I don’t believe in violence or even think Maino should get at him. I just agree that it was disrespectful. It is as if someone came to your best friend’s house and disrespected it. Yea it is not your personal house, but you still feel some type of way and want to say something. That’s the same here, where Maino knows he didn’t address him personally or come to his house and talk crazy, but I can see why he feels a way. It’s just etiquette that you dont insult a man’s town. If you went to Atlanta and heard someone saying New York was trash and everything there sucks, that person didn’t mention u directly but you’d feel a way. Simple as that.
