It’s been nearly a year since the EDM superstar Avicii passed away. To commemorate the occasion the Swedish musician’s family have announced that they are launching a charitable foundation in his name to raise money for suicide prevention and organizations combatting mental illness.

On April 20, the Tim Bergling Foundation will officially begin operation. “Tim wanted to make a difference — starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” his family said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Avicii — the artist responsible for such hits as “Wake Me Up“and “Levels” — retired from touring in late 2016. Last April, the Swedish DJ took his own life in Oman. He was only 28. Now, it seems, his family is using the large fortune he left behind to them to try to keep others from falling victim to the issues that he struggled with.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music,” the artist’s family recalled said in a statement released following his death. “He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Avicii’s family added that there hope is that the organization will eventually expand beyond its original mandate and also aid in causes like conservation, the protection of endangered species, and fighting climate change.