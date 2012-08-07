Bangladesh Questions Swizz Beatz’ Relevancy In Music Today (Update From Bangladesh)

“I don’t think Swizz is relevant,” Bangladesh told XXL. “I’m keeping it 100.” “I think there’s a difference between relevance and musical relevance,” he says. “You married a lady that’s poppin’ [Alicia Keys], you know it’ll give you a lot of relevance, but you gotta make hits. Ain’t no hits. Are you relevant for the craft you’re doing or the life you live as far as the decisions you make?
Full Story: XXL

Does Bangladesh sound crazy for saying Swizz Beatz isn’t relevant? Does Bangladesh’s beats compare to Swizz Beatz’ catalog?

Bangladesh clears up things below.

