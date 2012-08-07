Bangladesh Questions Swizz Beatz’ Relevancy In Music Today (Update From Bangladesh)

“I don’t think Swizz is relevant,” Bangladesh told XXL. “I’m keeping it 100.” “I think there’s a difference between relevance and musical relevance,” he says. “You married a lady that’s poppin’ [Alicia Keys], you know it’ll give you a lot of relevance, but you gotta make hits. Ain’t no hits. Are you relevant for the craft you’re doing or the life you live as far as the decisions you make?
Does Bangladesh sound crazy for saying Swizz Beatz isn’t relevant? Does Bangladesh’s beats compare to Swizz Beatz’ catalog?
Bangladesh clears up things below.
swizz beats is annoying as fuck and his beats are wack, fuckin showtime screamin ass nigga i hope he gets locked up
Bangladesh needs to crawel back under the rock he came from. The only HIT I know he made was a mille. This nigga just as famous for that as he is for getting jerked by baby. Swizz stayin do some cool shit and got hits in the bank.
lol Bangladesh must be talking about himself, someone who cant get paid for there beats should talk about someone he gets millions of beats per year
what is bangladesh smokin? fuq outta here swizz been in game forever, has his own shoes, endorsements, commercials ect. What does bangladesh have? an swizz was relevant way b4 Alicia.
Swizz Beatz’s music is equivalent to me throwing a wet cat onto a keyboard.
Bangladesh shouldn’t talk.This is the same dude that got signed to the niggas,that fucked him for his paper.
I mean he’s kind of right but it doesn’t even hold any weight seeing as Bangladesh is just as “irrelevant”. and Swizz has more clientele than he does and is probably worth more. I mean the guy get’s paid for screaming “Showtime” on peoples records.
How Is He Right? Cause Last Time I Check Swizzy Dat Nigga & Still Had Dope Beats & He Probably Just Getting Started Getting Half Of What Swizz Make Off A Beat
dis nigga is smoking crack pipes
Swizz is relevant he does what he wants to do because he can not only that he’s relevant in other avenues aside from music Swizz is more like a coach than anything else Swizz time was then and now he chilln helping out others unlike these other motherfuckers reaching for a hit Bangladesh is known for amilli which he didnt get paid for work out a deal for wayne to do some tracks on his debut which never debuted then after all that gave wayne 6”7” and still no payment or verses from wayne would that ever happen to Swizzy or even better would that happen to a relevant porducer?
WHO THE FUCK IS BANGLACOCK ? IS HE SERIOUS
this nigga lost it. a milli go to this damn fools head. but i cant front, that nigga swizz is annoying as fuck and hasnt really had a major hold on the game like years past.
You cant just make a statement like that and not have the track record to back it up . fuck one or two hot songs . swizz catalog dwarfs his . and i think its pretty much gonna stay that way . if timbaland or dre or primo ect made a statement like that it would be different .
Dame Grease and Swizz was responsible for the sound of a whole movement . This kat has yet to do so
I was gonna say what EZ said.According to Bangladesh Swizz beatz is irrelevant if that’s the case then Bangladesh is non existant altogether since Swizz’s resume is way longer than his.
The fact that this topic is being debated is crazy….Swizz Beatz is hotter than Bangladesh in Music and pop culture period. call him annoying or whatever the dude get’s it done…
Check their resumes and it is no contest. Besides that no one cares about Producers beefin’. PERIOD.
