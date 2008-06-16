Barack Obama Tells Men To Be Responsible For Their Children

“Any fool can have a child, that doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” – Barack Obama
some real talk smart negro.
I like him.
foreal tho! stand up and be real men
i pay child support every month besides that fuck those dirty bastards, they cause 2 much damn money.
i don’t have 2 time deal loud ass ghetto bitch yelling in my ear.
those kids ain’t gonna be shit.
any y’all say something fucked up bout ,im a cut your fingers so u can’t type shit.
All i can say is your the best obama. BARACK FOR PRESIDENT
i pay child support every month besides that fuck those dirty bastards, they cost 2 much damn money.
i don’t have 2 time deal loud ass ghetto bitch yelling in my ear.
those kids ain’t gonna be shit.
any y’all say something fucked up bout me ,im a cut your fingers so u can’t type shit.
You damn right shit my father was never there for me when i was a kid. And once he was killed i was like who the fuck cares. I was my own father and i had to take care of my own self. And once i became a real man i had the whole world in my hand. And didn’t have to depend on nobody for shit know matter how hard it was. And i will alway be there for my son just like i was for myself. And yes it true you can have a child but it doesn’t make you a father if you can take care of it. And they be the same dead beat dad who be living with there mama calling there self a grown ass man. Knowing good and well you ain’t if you stil living with your mama. And with being said all i have to say is for all the useless father out there that don’t take care of there kids can all suck my dick. Don’t have babies if you don’t know how to take care of them period…all it is is a positive message. ALSO USE CONDOMS TRUST ME I WOULD EVEN SELL THEM TO YOU FOR A DOLLAR A PIECE…LMAO
@#3 Why are you even commenting with your ignorant ass statements if you truly feel that way. If you didn’t want children which is the greatest gift that God ever put on this earth, then maybe you should have kept your little ass dick in your pants or stop sleeping around with women that you very well know you don’t care about. The problem is there’s just too many people out here sleeping with every Tom, Dick and harry, and in the meantime a baby comes along and have to suffer because of the bad decision making by adults. kids are a privalage and there are alot of people who will never get to experience the joy of having a child, so be careful about what you say and everyday count your blessings.
P.S. You need to worry more about being a good father and being there for your kids as supposed to worrying about how much child support your paying, because in case you didn’t know we all need money to live and children are no exception, there human beings just like me and you, so stop making them if you don’t want them and that goes for men and women, because there are too many kids being born to parents who only cared about getting a “nut” off instead of building a relationship and getting to know the person, and that’s not fair because then no one wants the child or want to be bothered all because two people never really loved eachother in the first place.
Man…..Laurence Fishbourne said the same shit in “boyz in da hood”….doesn’t mean we made him president.
fuck this bulshit. hoe come pple never call out these so called “strong sistas” on their bullshit. how come nobody ever callsthem out on making bad decisions in the kind of men they accept to lay up with. women will chase thugs, pimps, players, hustlers all day and not use any type of protection. then when they become pregnant they expect these men to become good fathers. they knowingly fuck with no good bum excuses for men and expect good results. people need to take responsibility for their actions. i am tired of pple always blaming men for shit in the black community. sistas are just as resposible because of their fucked up poor selfish choices.
but damn, i understand hes apolitician so i guess he has to try to get the female votes by pandering to women. freakin simp. he had my suport till now
THAT’S MY CHURCH!!!!!!!! It was a great speech!!!!
TELL US SOM WE HAVENT ALREADY HEARD GUY…
THE FUNNY THING ABOUT THIS IS ON THE NEWS THEY SAID “BARACK HAS A MESSAGE FOR BLACK MEN”
BUT HE NEVER SAID IT WAS JUST FOR BLACK MEN HE JUST SAID “MEN” IN GENERAL
FOX 5 IS FUCKING RACIST AND NEEDS TO BE EXPOSED!!!
Obama is THAT DUDE
#3 nutt sack”…I would diss you for the ignorant comment you made but i don’t know half of what you wrote. I can’t even read most of that useless piece of shit. I mean you seriously need to learn how to write your shit the correct way so people can read it. Instead of typing like you some type of crack head on the internet. Over there making babies then have the nerve to e-thug em on the internet with yo bitch ass you mothafucka. And i dare you to say something back to me talking about you gonna cut mothafuckas fingers off knowing good and well you ain’t gonna cut shit but yo self.
#13 Bankhead sounds bitter
Are you a bad father, one of those constantly making excuse of why he can’t do this or that? Or are letting it burn from some chick or chicks that dropped you? LMAO
Either way who cares what other people do as long as you don’t do it. If those ‘strong sistas’ want to chase the bottom of the barrel then let them. What’s the sweat off your back, as long as YOU and YOUR ‘strong sista’ are setting a positive example and shining your light.
Right? But judging from your response you might be lacking what your looking for. And here’s a little advice that will help you live a longer healthier life: You can not save anyone. People choose to save themselves. That is an exchange between them and their God and has nothing to do with you ranting at them.
Peace
cosign Bankhead. people will not call the female demographic out because they are primary consumers and that means votes/$
we see this shit all the time. we always hear about “men this/that”….why does no one take time to call out the women for their bad choices in men? and ladies, ya’ll KNOW when a nigga you’re dealing with aint shit. i refuse to believe that women dont know until too late.
when i’m not busy and i watch shit like “maury” you always see these idiot men who get booed and scolded by Maury. you never see anyone say “Miss, take some personal initiative and step your game up. Stop fuckin with no good men”
as long as people keep pandering to females and holding the truth from them, it will continue. and this isnt for the ladies who may have dealt with a loser and grew from it and learned from it. this is for the bum bitches who lay with losers then bitch about STD/s him cheating/kids when it was obvious that he was doing him WAYYY before you were even in the picture.
no one except Black Enterprise even bothers to talk about young black men such as myself who are in college and are entreprenuers, etc. but it’s all good. no exposure means you can exceed expectations.
lol @ #8
that was the first thing that popped in my mind when i saw the video.
that damn morpheus and his words of wisdom.
I KINDA COSIGN #13 CAUSE I WAS JUST TALKING TO MY HOMEGIRL ABOUT HOW GIRLS IN “THE HOOD” ALWAYS COMPLAIN ABOUT MEN>>
BUT WHAT DO U EXPECT WHEN YOUR DEALIN WITH A DROPOUT/LO-LIFE/HUSTLER???
YOU WANTED THE NIGGA WIT THE NICE CLOTHES AND OUTFIT POPPIN BOTTLES IN THE CLUB INSTEAD OF THE DUDE IN COLLEGE STUDYING TO BE SOMETHING…
NOW LIVE WITH IT!!!
@nik, are you a female? if you are then ya comments are understandable. i would expect that from a woman. but if your a man, i suggest you wake up and smell the coffe. the reason why i am so passionate about this is because when you have pple like obama and other cats like him always dumping on black men, it tanishes our image. contrary to popular believe, stereotypes can go a long way to negatively affect you. it makes pple in power question you when it comes to opportunites, school loans, car loans, etc.
all i am saying is that the black men bashing has got to stop. pple have been singing the same song “niggaz aint shit” for years now. they need to switch they tune. all i am saying is women also need to accept responsibility for the fuckery that is going on today in the black community.
btw, i am not bitter. im too wise to get involved with a trifling broad. let alone let her hurt me. too wise
^ true fuckin story
Barack aint lie yet yo!!!….While I agree that some women are to blame for fooling around with knowingly questionable characters, at the same time if a man wants to have sex with a woman, he should be able and willing to share in the responsibility should a child arise.
Men also look for excuses and a way out. Women don’t get that choice. They have to have the child whether they want it or not. Niggas always want to talk shit about being gangstas and d-boyz and all that other shit. But when it comes to the most important thing you can you be…they RUN like the scared bitches they are.
but except in cases of rape, women control the decision as far as who they have sex with. both parties know the risk of unprotected sex but since women are the ones who choose who they let into their bodies, it’s on them more.
case closed.
A mans role is to be dominant(king of the castle) that is the truth. There are a lot of young women and men out there with no concept of what a real man is because there was know real man or father figuire or older brother there to guide them and show them how a man should treat a women so it goes back to us stepping up and taking responsibility for our actions. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Barack is speaking the truth. Yes there are females that make bad choices in men I myself got told a few times that I was “too nice” and all I did was be respectful and they did not like a respectful gentleman they wanted the asshole so I had to keep it movin until I found a woman that had high standards and valued respect and strength. As men, as kings we need to lead and be the first on the battle field of life. Don’t just settle for a fats and good pussy because its too easy. Go out and get a good woman who will cherish you and I gurantee we can take our families back.
SMH at niggas callin out women on this. We all know this society caters to women, deal with it. But we should also know niggas need to stop running in bitches raw and especially the stupid bitches. If you have a kid with a crazy bitch then guess what, you picked and fucked the wrong crazy bitch.
Should he have went a little harder on “strong black sistas”? Hell yeah cause they part of the problem, but he didnt. He started off making them admit they need help but fell back. Fact of the matter is he saying a lot of shit that people know but doesnt hurt to hear it again.
“SMH at niggas callin out women on this”
“Should he have went a little harder on “strong black sistas”? Hell yeah cause they part of the problem, but he didnt.”
ayo ponce nigga yu contradictory. whats wrong with expecting women to show accountability. they claim they want to be equal to men. well, with equality comes responsibility. if you wanna sleep around like a lot of mendo because you are “liberated”, then you have tobare the consequences
I see some of these dudes on here like nutt & bankhead ranting about calling out the woman. The bad part is if you as MEN knew your role as the MAN, it wouldn’t be about calling out the woman. When a MAN does his job, there’s no need to even discuss what the woman does. MOST women will hold their end of the bargin down.
I feel everything Barack Obama is saying. I am a Social Worker and our young men do not know how to even act like men. Simply b/c their mothers are rasing them. Not to speak negative towards women b/c they do what they have too,but can`t no woman teach a young man how to be a man, they can raise a successful man (success in the eyes of the majority),but they cannot teach a man how to be a man. The black culture is fucked up and things will get worse. The stats are real.
smh @ rasha not willing to accept that women have a responsibility in this
@ bankhead
“@nik, are you a female? if you are then ya comments are understandable”
Then a few sentences later…
“all i am saying is that the black men bashing has got to stop”
WTF…how can you champion not bashing people and not creating stereotypes, but start your statement off with one.
It doesn’t matter if I am a female, my statement is still logical. You putting energy into bashing someone else only creates a cycle of negativity in your own life. It does nothing for them. It seems that Black men are only against oppression, stereotypes, domination, etc. if they are not the ones holding the reigns. You can tell in their treatment of Black women.
I see the whole scenario like this, Black men complain about not being respected and oppressed, but then turn right around and do the same thing to the Black women. You can’t get positivity until you give it.
And no matter if you choose to deny it or not Black women take a hell of a lot from Black men. We get blamed for all of your down falls, because we don’t do this or we don’t do that. However, when the shoe is placed on the other foot, all we have to blame is ourselves. We work and we are tearing apart the ‘family structure’. We take care of our own households and we are ’emasculating’ our men. We put up with no good men and we are stupid. We keep it pushing pass the trifling men and we are stuck up and cronies for ‘the White man.’ LMAO
I don’t know how much wisdom you have, but what I have gathered is that people are going to have something to complain about all the time and the person I can correct is myself and in my perfection I will attract the same…all across the board.
Take care of yourself, give out what you want for yourself everyday and it will come back to you. If you don’t want to people to bash, stereotype, oppress, abuse, belittle you, then don’t do it to others. It’s just that simple.
But for some reason Black men want to create this battle with Black women and step on our necks since theirs have been stepped on. Then, have the nerve to wonder why some women just choose to leave the whole situation alone. LOL ::smh::
And FYI, I believe the saying goes “Bitches ain’t shit/But hoes and tricks”
Peace to you
I’m looking at some of these responses and i hate to say it because I love my people but we have a lot of dumb ass ni%%az saying a lot of dumb azz things. To start, do you deny what he is saying is true? A lot of black men are not taking care of their business. A lot of them are acting like boys and not men. That is the TRUTH! It kills me how black people act whenever someone says the truth about us. It’s like we already dont know and we are shocked someone is calling us out. Second, BANKHEAD and 100K…it was FATHER’S DAY…so FATHERS were the topic! And if you call yourself wise then good. I can honor a wise man. But to say that he has lost your support becuz of that is quite ignorant. And yes…sisters need to take a lot of the blame. You have songs that Destiny child made about wanting a soldier with some street and all that..which is cool but what example are they showing the lil girls. What about wanting a MAN…a real one..how about singing a song about an educated man? Not asaying that cuz you get a cat from the hood its all bad but “if you lay down with dogs, you get fleas”..it can be any man but you know what you are dealing with as a woman. I dont want to hear that garbage. And finally NUTT SACK…you laid with that broad..you know what you got into, so what is that saying about you. You made that choice and to say them kids aint gonna be schitt is saying something about you. From your comments I can tell the kids are not going to fall far from the tree. You are a prime example of what Barack was talking about.
At #25 how am I contradicting myself when I clearly said SMH for niggas on here talking about women. Then I go on to another point agreeing that he could have went harder on females but didnt. That doesnt mean its worth complaining about. Co-sign 29, topic is related to fathers day so its no need to hate on women.
@ no 30. topic is related to fathers day no need to hate on women”. then why did obama seize this opportunity to hate on men? that day was a day to praise good fathers. not shit on them. nobody talks about the trifling mothers that are out there on mothers day. so why did obama bash men on fathers day? by the way you are contradictory
ayo priest i agree with you man. but dig this, when has any major personality ever called out trifling mothers on their bullshit on mothers day? never. i was furious because
1) fathers day is a day to praise good fathers, not bash men
2) they never blame women for sleeping wih trifling men.
I don’t know what you are talking about, I never made that statement.
I am not contradictory.
first of all this going back and forth bashing oneanother is senseless and what obama said on father’s day was the absolute truth and he could not have picked a better day because there are alot of kids believe it or not that did not have the privalage to spend that day with their father, and i wonder why? so it was needed because it is not about us it’s about our children. see some of ya’ll are missinng the point in the message he gave because the attention is being taken off of what he was trying to say and put somewhere else. All he said was father’s be a father, that means be a man and take care of your responsibilities, because your children are first priority more then anything else in this world and when you have no one else your child is the one that’s going to be there for you, the one person that you helped create. So when i see people on here say what about the women, what about them? the job of a father dosn’t stop because of something the mother is doing or because of how she may be living and the same goes for a mother that’s trying to be the best she can be to her child. It’s your obligation and duty to do right by your child regardless of who’s doing what, no matter what, because in the end that’s what matters. A child is not a light bulb, yo can’t turn it on and off whenever you feel like it, that’s not right.what happens if a parent decease or something trajic happens then what, you still have to be there, so the point is no matter what your suppose to be there regardless in good times and bad times. That’s the message that everyone should have recieved from his speach.
P.S. yes there are women out there who are lost in many ways, but let me set the record straight women are still holding it down and though alot of times some of us make wrong decisions when it comes to choosing men,best to believe on a women’s worst day she we still make sure that there’s food on the table and clothes on her childs back, and for all you guys, if you don’t belive me all you have to do is take a look at your mother’s and i guarentee that the majority of you will say yea mom was there more than dad, she really held it down.
some real talk smart negro.
I like him.
foreal tho! stand up and be real men
i pay child support every month besides that fuck those dirty bastards, they cause 2 much damn money.
i don’t have 2 time deal loud ass ghetto bitch yelling in my ear.
those kids ain’t gonna be shit.
any y’all say something fucked up bout ,im a cut your fingers so u can’t type shit.
All i can say is your the best obama. BARACK FOR PRESIDENT
i pay child support every month besides that fuck those dirty bastards, they cost 2 much damn money.
i don’t have 2 time deal loud ass ghetto bitch yelling in my ear.
those kids ain’t gonna be shit.
any y’all say something fucked up bout me ,im a cut your fingers so u can’t type shit.
You damn right shit my father was never there for me when i was a kid. And once he was killed i was like who the fuck cares. I was my own father and i had to take care of my own self. And once i became a real man i had the whole world in my hand. And didn’t have to depend on nobody for shit know matter how hard it was. And i will alway be there for my son just like i was for myself. And yes it true you can have a child but it doesn’t make you a father if you can take care of it. And they be the same dead beat dad who be living with there mama calling there self a grown ass man. Knowing good and well you ain’t if you stil living with your mama. And with being said all i have to say is for all the useless father out there that don’t take care of there kids can all suck my dick. Don’t have babies if you don’t know how to take care of them period…all it is is a positive message. ALSO USE CONDOMS TRUST ME I WOULD EVEN SELL THEM TO YOU FOR A DOLLAR A PIECE…LMAO
@#3 Why are you even commenting with your ignorant ass statements if you truly feel that way. If you didn’t want children which is the greatest gift that God ever put on this earth, then maybe you should have kept your little ass dick in your pants or stop sleeping around with women that you very well know you don’t care about. The problem is there’s just too many people out here sleeping with every Tom, Dick and harry, and in the meantime a baby comes along and have to suffer because of the bad decision making by adults. kids are a privalage and there are alot of people who will never get to experience the joy of having a child, so be careful about what you say and everyday count your blessings.
P.S. You need to worry more about being a good father and being there for your kids as supposed to worrying about how much child support your paying, because in case you didn’t know we all need money to live and children are no exception, there human beings just like me and you, so stop making them if you don’t want them and that goes for men and women, because there are too many kids being born to parents who only cared about getting a “nut” off instead of building a relationship and getting to know the person, and that’s not fair because then no one wants the child or want to be bothered all because two people never really loved eachother in the first place.
Man…..Laurence Fishbourne said the same shit in “boyz in da hood”….doesn’t mean we made him president.
fuck this bulshit. hoe come pple never call out these so called “strong sistas” on their bullshit. how come nobody ever callsthem out on making bad decisions in the kind of men they accept to lay up with. women will chase thugs, pimps, players, hustlers all day and not use any type of protection. then when they become pregnant they expect these men to become good fathers. they knowingly fuck with no good bum excuses for men and expect good results. people need to take responsibility for their actions. i am tired of pple always blaming men for shit in the black community. sistas are just as resposible because of their fucked up poor selfish choices.
but damn, i understand hes apolitician so i guess he has to try to get the female votes by pandering to women. freakin simp. he had my suport till now
THAT’S MY CHURCH!!!!!!!! It was a great speech!!!!
TELL US SOM WE HAVENT ALREADY HEARD GUY…
THE FUNNY THING ABOUT THIS IS ON THE NEWS THEY SAID “BARACK HAS A MESSAGE FOR BLACK MEN”
BUT HE NEVER SAID IT WAS JUST FOR BLACK MEN HE JUST SAID “MEN” IN GENERAL
FOX 5 IS FUCKING RACIST AND NEEDS TO BE EXPOSED!!!
fuck this bulshit. hoe come pple never call out these so called “strong sistas” on their bullshit. how come nobody ever callsthem out on making bad decisions in the kind of men they accept to lay up with. women will chase thugs, pimps, players, hustlers all day and not use any type of protection. then when they become pregnant they expect these men to become good fathers. they knowingly fuck with no good bum excuses for men and expect good results. people need to take responsibility for their actions. i am tired of pple always blaming men for shit in the black community. sistas are just as resposible because of their fucked up poor selfish choices.
but damn, i understand hes apolitician so i guess he has to try to get the female votes by pandering to women. freakin simp. he had my suport till now
Obama is THAT DUDE
#3 nutt sack”…I would diss you for the ignorant comment you made but i don’t know half of what you wrote. I can’t even read most of that useless piece of shit. I mean you seriously need to learn how to write your shit the correct way so people can read it. Instead of typing like you some type of crack head on the internet. Over there making babies then have the nerve to e-thug em on the internet with yo bitch ass you mothafucka. And i dare you to say something back to me talking about you gonna cut mothafuckas fingers off knowing good and well you ain’t gonna cut shit but yo self.
#13 Bankhead sounds bitter
Are you a bad father, one of those constantly making excuse of why he can’t do this or that? Or are letting it burn from some chick or chicks that dropped you? LMAO
Either way who cares what other people do as long as you don’t do it. If those ‘strong sistas’ want to chase the bottom of the barrel then let them. What’s the sweat off your back, as long as YOU and YOUR ‘strong sista’ are setting a positive example and shining your light.
Right? But judging from your response you might be lacking what your looking for. And here’s a little advice that will help you live a longer healthier life: You can not save anyone. People choose to save themselves. That is an exchange between them and their God and has nothing to do with you ranting at them.
Peace
cosign Bankhead. people will not call the female demographic out because they are primary consumers and that means votes/$
we see this shit all the time. we always hear about “men this/that”….why does no one take time to call out the women for their bad choices in men? and ladies, ya’ll KNOW when a nigga you’re dealing with aint shit. i refuse to believe that women dont know until too late.
when i’m not busy and i watch shit like “maury” you always see these idiot men who get booed and scolded by Maury. you never see anyone say “Miss, take some personal initiative and step your game up. Stop fuckin with no good men”
as long as people keep pandering to females and holding the truth from them, it will continue. and this isnt for the ladies who may have dealt with a loser and grew from it and learned from it. this is for the bum bitches who lay with losers then bitch about STD/s him cheating/kids when it was obvious that he was doing him WAYYY before you were even in the picture.
no one except Black Enterprise even bothers to talk about young black men such as myself who are in college and are entreprenuers, etc. but it’s all good. no exposure means you can exceed expectations.
lol @ #8
that was the first thing that popped in my mind when i saw the video.
that damn morpheus and his words of wisdom.
I KINDA COSIGN #13 CAUSE I WAS JUST TALKING TO MY HOMEGIRL ABOUT HOW GIRLS IN “THE HOOD” ALWAYS COMPLAIN ABOUT MEN>>
BUT WHAT DO U EXPECT WHEN YOUR DEALIN WITH A DROPOUT/LO-LIFE/HUSTLER???
YOU WANTED THE NIGGA WIT THE NICE CLOTHES AND OUTFIT POPPIN BOTTLES IN THE CLUB INSTEAD OF THE DUDE IN COLLEGE STUDYING TO BE SOMETHING…
NOW LIVE WITH IT!!!
@nik, are you a female? if you are then ya comments are understandable. i would expect that from a woman. but if your a man, i suggest you wake up and smell the coffe. the reason why i am so passionate about this is because when you have pple like obama and other cats like him always dumping on black men, it tanishes our image. contrary to popular believe, stereotypes can go a long way to negatively affect you. it makes pple in power question you when it comes to opportunites, school loans, car loans, etc.
all i am saying is that the black men bashing has got to stop. pple have been singing the same song “niggaz aint shit” for years now. they need to switch they tune. all i am saying is women also need to accept responsibility for the fuckery that is going on today in the black community.
btw, i am not bitter. im too wise to get involved with a trifling broad. let alone let her hurt me. too wise
^ true fuckin story
Barack aint lie yet yo!!!….While I agree that some women are to blame for fooling around with knowingly questionable characters, at the same time if a man wants to have sex with a woman, he should be able and willing to share in the responsibility should a child arise.
Men also look for excuses and a way out. Women don’t get that choice. They have to have the child whether they want it or not. Niggas always want to talk shit about being gangstas and d-boyz and all that other shit. But when it comes to the most important thing you can you be…they RUN like the scared bitches they are.
but except in cases of rape, women control the decision as far as who they have sex with. both parties know the risk of unprotected sex but since women are the ones who choose who they let into their bodies, it’s on them more.
case closed.
A mans role is to be dominant(king of the castle) that is the truth. There are a lot of young women and men out there with no concept of what a real man is because there was know real man or father figuire or older brother there to guide them and show them how a man should treat a women so it goes back to us stepping up and taking responsibility for our actions. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Barack is speaking the truth. Yes there are females that make bad choices in men I myself got told a few times that I was “too nice” and all I did was be respectful and they did not like a respectful gentleman they wanted the asshole so I had to keep it movin until I found a woman that had high standards and valued respect and strength. As men, as kings we need to lead and be the first on the battle field of life. Don’t just settle for a fats and good pussy because its too easy. Go out and get a good woman who will cherish you and I gurantee we can take our families back.
SMH at niggas callin out women on this. We all know this society caters to women, deal with it. But we should also know niggas need to stop running in bitches raw and especially the stupid bitches. If you have a kid with a crazy bitch then guess what, you picked and fucked the wrong crazy bitch.
Should he have went a little harder on “strong black sistas”? Hell yeah cause they part of the problem, but he didnt. He started off making them admit they need help but fell back. Fact of the matter is he saying a lot of shit that people know but doesnt hurt to hear it again.
“SMH at niggas callin out women on this”
“Should he have went a little harder on “strong black sistas”? Hell yeah cause they part of the problem, but he didnt.”
ayo ponce nigga yu contradictory. whats wrong with expecting women to show accountability. they claim they want to be equal to men. well, with equality comes responsibility. if you wanna sleep around like a lot of mendo because you are “liberated”, then you have tobare the consequences
I see some of these dudes on here like nutt & bankhead ranting about calling out the woman. The bad part is if you as MEN knew your role as the MAN, it wouldn’t be about calling out the woman. When a MAN does his job, there’s no need to even discuss what the woman does. MOST women will hold their end of the bargin down.
I feel everything Barack Obama is saying. I am a Social Worker and our young men do not know how to even act like men. Simply b/c their mothers are rasing them. Not to speak negative towards women b/c they do what they have too,but can`t no woman teach a young man how to be a man, they can raise a successful man (success in the eyes of the majority),but they cannot teach a man how to be a man. The black culture is fucked up and things will get worse. The stats are real.
smh @ rasha not willing to accept that women have a responsibility in this
@ bankhead
“@nik, are you a female? if you are then ya comments are understandable”
Then a few sentences later…
“all i am saying is that the black men bashing has got to stop”
WTF…how can you champion not bashing people and not creating stereotypes, but start your statement off with one.
It doesn’t matter if I am a female, my statement is still logical. You putting energy into bashing someone else only creates a cycle of negativity in your own life. It does nothing for them. It seems that Black men are only against oppression, stereotypes, domination, etc. if they are not the ones holding the reigns. You can tell in their treatment of Black women.
I see the whole scenario like this, Black men complain about not being respected and oppressed, but then turn right around and do the same thing to the Black women. You can’t get positivity until you give it.
And no matter if you choose to deny it or not Black women take a hell of a lot from Black men. We get blamed for all of your down falls, because we don’t do this or we don’t do that. However, when the shoe is placed on the other foot, all we have to blame is ourselves. We work and we are tearing apart the ‘family structure’. We take care of our own households and we are ’emasculating’ our men. We put up with no good men and we are stupid. We keep it pushing pass the trifling men and we are stuck up and cronies for ‘the White man.’ LMAO
I don’t know how much wisdom you have, but what I have gathered is that people are going to have something to complain about all the time and the person I can correct is myself and in my perfection I will attract the same…all across the board.
Take care of yourself, give out what you want for yourself everyday and it will come back to you. If you don’t want to people to bash, stereotype, oppress, abuse, belittle you, then don’t do it to others. It’s just that simple.
But for some reason Black men want to create this battle with Black women and step on our necks since theirs have been stepped on. Then, have the nerve to wonder why some women just choose to leave the whole situation alone. LOL ::smh::
And FYI, I believe the saying goes “Bitches ain’t shit/But hoes and tricks”
Peace to you
I’m looking at some of these responses and i hate to say it because I love my people but we have a lot of dumb ass ni%%az saying a lot of dumb azz things. To start, do you deny what he is saying is true? A lot of black men are not taking care of their business. A lot of them are acting like boys and not men. That is the TRUTH! It kills me how black people act whenever someone says the truth about us. It’s like we already dont know and we are shocked someone is calling us out. Second, BANKHEAD and 100K…it was FATHER’S DAY…so FATHERS were the topic! And if you call yourself wise then good. I can honor a wise man. But to say that he has lost your support becuz of that is quite ignorant. And yes…sisters need to take a lot of the blame. You have songs that Destiny child made about wanting a soldier with some street and all that..which is cool but what example are they showing the lil girls. What about wanting a MAN…a real one..how about singing a song about an educated man? Not asaying that cuz you get a cat from the hood its all bad but “if you lay down with dogs, you get fleas”..it can be any man but you know what you are dealing with as a woman. I dont want to hear that garbage. And finally NUTT SACK…you laid with that broad..you know what you got into, so what is that saying about you. You made that choice and to say them kids aint gonna be schitt is saying something about you. From your comments I can tell the kids are not going to fall far from the tree. You are a prime example of what Barack was talking about.
At #25 how am I contradicting myself when I clearly said SMH for niggas on here talking about women. Then I go on to another point agreeing that he could have went harder on females but didnt. That doesnt mean its worth complaining about. Co-sign 29, topic is related to fathers day so its no need to hate on women.
@ no 30. topic is related to fathers day no need to hate on women”. then why did obama seize this opportunity to hate on men? that day was a day to praise good fathers. not shit on them. nobody talks about the trifling mothers that are out there on mothers day. so why did obama bash men on fathers day? by the way you are contradictory
ayo priest i agree with you man. but dig this, when has any major personality ever called out trifling mothers on their bullshit on mothers day? never. i was furious because
1) fathers day is a day to praise good fathers, not bash men
2) they never blame women for sleeping wih trifling men.
@ bankhead
I don’t know what you are talking about, I never made that statement.
I am not contradictory.
first of all this going back and forth bashing oneanother is senseless and what obama said on father’s day was the absolute truth and he could not have picked a better day because there are alot of kids believe it or not that did not have the privalage to spend that day with their father, and i wonder why? so it was needed because it is not about us it’s about our children. see some of ya’ll are missinng the point in the message he gave because the attention is being taken off of what he was trying to say and put somewhere else. All he said was father’s be a father, that means be a man and take care of your responsibilities, because your children are first priority more then anything else in this world and when you have no one else your child is the one that’s going to be there for you, the one person that you helped create. So when i see people on here say what about the women, what about them? the job of a father dosn’t stop because of something the mother is doing or because of how she may be living and the same goes for a mother that’s trying to be the best she can be to her child. It’s your obligation and duty to do right by your child regardless of who’s doing what, no matter what, because in the end that’s what matters. A child is not a light bulb, yo can’t turn it on and off whenever you feel like it, that’s not right.what happens if a parent decease or something trajic happens then what, you still have to be there, so the point is no matter what your suppose to be there regardless in good times and bad times. That’s the message that everyone should have recieved from his speach.
P.S. yes there are women out there who are lost in many ways, but let me set the record straight women are still holding it down and though alot of times some of us make wrong decisions when it comes to choosing men,best to believe on a women’s worst day she we still make sure that there’s food on the table and clothes on her childs back, and for all you guys, if you don’t belive me all you have to do is take a look at your mother’s and i guarentee that the majority of you will say yea mom was there more than dad, she really held it down.