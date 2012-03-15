Be Careful With What You Download, Some ISPs Will Start Policing Online Piracy

The country’s largest Internet service providers haven’t given up on the idea of becoming copyright cops. Last July, Comcast, Cablevision, Verizon, Time Warner Cable and other bandwidth providers announced that they had agreed to adopt policies designed to discourage customers from illegally downloading music, movies and software. Since then, the ISPs have been very quiet about their antipiracy measures. But during a panel discussion before a gathering of U.S. publishers here today, Cary Sherman, CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America, said most of the participating ISPs are on track to begin implementing the program by July 12.
Looks like your Internet service provider may soon be keeping tabs on whether you are downloading illegal content. They will send warnings and could cancel service for repeat offenders. “SOPA,” failed but the RIAA has more tricks up their sleeves.
OKAY THEN..SO IF THEY DO THAT THEN ALL FOLKS GON START DOIN IF THEY CAN’T DOWNLOAD A SONG FROM FILE SHARING SITE..THEN THEY JUST GON START PUTTIN IT OUT ON FREE MIXTAPE SITES..THEN WHAT?
You’re missing the point entirely.
^^ that made no sense lol
And welcome to big brother.
Scare tactics. The truth is this does nothing to stop actual pirates, and for the casual downloader it may be a minor inconvenience before people learn to take the really rediculously easy steps it takes to circumvent this entirely. Besides that, you can choose not to go with a participating ISP service… Easy peasy. I honestly don’t see the benefit for ISP’s doing this outside of possible data mining for some larger purpose, but even that seems like a costly thing for so little upside.
If People Can’t Use The Internet To Download Shit Then Sales Gone Go All The Way Down! Either People Gone Stop Using It Or Just Buy The Cheapest Plan Out There You Don’t Need All That Internet Speed With Nothing To Download & I Don’t Think This Is Legal Unless The Files You Download Got Trackers In It Like Some Files Already Do
Retarded.
what they think people use the internet data for ? all that shit is used for downloading illegal shit.
these people are gonna have to learn the hard way when they end up cancelling 80% of their customers service lol.
