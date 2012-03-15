Be Careful With What You Download, Some ISPs Will Start Policing Online Piracy

03.15.12

The country’s largest Internet service providers haven’t given up on the idea of becoming copyright cops. Last July, Comcast, Cablevision, Verizon, Time Warner Cable and other bandwidth providers announced that they had agreed to adopt policies designed to discourage customers from illegally downloading music, movies and software. Since then, the ISPs have been very quiet about their antipiracy measures. But during a panel discussion before a gathering of U.S. publishers here today, Cary Sherman, CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America, said most of the participating ISPs are on track to begin implementing the program by July 12.
Full Story: CNET

Looks like your Internet service provider may soon be keeping tabs on whether you are downloading illegal content. They will send warnings and could cancel service for repeat offenders. “SOPA,” failed but the RIAA has more tricks up their sleeves.

