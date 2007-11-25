Beanie Sigel ft. Jay-Z – Gutted
[audio:http://realtalkny.uproxx.com/Audio/gutted.mp3%5D
Beanie Sigel’s new album, “The Solution,” is in stores December 11th.
Related Post:
Beanie Sigel’s Album Preview
Video: Jay-Z & Beanie Sigel Perform, “Ignorant Shit”
Beanie Sigel ft. R. Kelly – All The Above Video
hahah @ bein first
and
haha @ cam
HL b1tch
thanks now i feel even worse about being broke….
average ..
i dunt understand why pple even like beenie…his flow is so boring and grating to the ears hes a bad rapper who has good topics for his songs but the bottom line is he is a bad rapper and id like for someone to dispute otherwise cuz theyre gonna be wrong
this song is boring jay z isnt even a good rapper hes overrated
see what we do when niggas doo 200/ n talk like they platinum to us/ tru snuff him
i’ve been waiting for this one. im buying it the first day. nice track too.
lool @ cam his mansion is rented and he showed it off on mtv hahahahah fuckin sucker this track is hard
you have no idea wat u are talking about cam is superior to beenie in every way ur just a beenie fanboy which is why u write positive things about him wen the fact is he is in the closet….
LMFAO @ 4.
I believe the only reason people fuck with Beans is the same reason people fuck with Rell.
LMAO at the camel gettin at cam
CAMRON BETTER RESPOND TO THIS NIGGA
Who fucked with Rell?? beans got flow….the song is the truth! listen to the words and stop trying to learn the superman dance.
it sends the same message as wanksta,
freeway > beanie segal and just by segal making verses like this , its evident that he has no real message of upliftment to his people in the hoods of struggle,
pointless verse= pointless rapper, this guys entire rap career is pointless yet u dumb fucks keep putting him up on a pedestal .
damn lol @ cam he took too many L’s…this shit is fire that solution is gonna be a problem the roc is definitely back
“Southside wrote on November 25th, 2007 at 11:46 am
LMAO at the camel gettin at cam
CAMRON BETTER RESPOND TO THIS NIGGA”
How is going to respond to the truth? More lies and jokes?
12. Word up, it kills me when you don’t like a specific rapper and dickheads automatically think you on your cranking shit.
And let’s put it out there.
Rell > Beans.
Haha Rell over Beanie ? WTF Rell is trash and the worst in Dipset, If people feel Beanie is trash or wack and shit tell us why ? You niggas hating on him but what the fuck are you niggas doing ?
THIS SHIT IS CRACCING ROC BOYS UP IN HERE..
Your salary/ is like celery / we eatin over here nigga you like salad to me/ get your weight/ up get your stake up/ those little acres get your estate up/ you face us you gona need an island/ its imaginary players take 2 thousand you gutted/
goin at cam? jimmy?
@ 19. Same shit you doing. Giving my opinion on a hip hop site.
SMFH. Asses.
Ha Ha Cam u gutted, Budden u gutted, LL u gutted, Haters u gutted etc….This shit is hard The ROC is running this rap shit!
you juss gon fake it till you make it huh?/ rented house on MTV you tapin em/ fine hoes in your videos you drapin em/ green screen in the project you savin em/ fine cars in your video you pay for them?/shyt i cant knock your hustle you make it fun/ Dear rappers you info in the public/ people start to think you real do somethin/MILL we do when niggas do 200/and talk like you platnium to us/
I aint even gotta listen yet to kno Beans is a weak rapper
if i had to name a weak rapper Beans wouldnt be the first to come to mind out of all the supposed to be rappers that are out. You got a long list before u get to him. I think that the dude can rap.
Hot but not fire.
Beans don’t spit like he used to. He kinda fell off a little.
Jay killed it as usual. Crazy Flow.
The song is okay. I’ll cop the album.
what the fuck are yall niggas crazy since when is beanie sigel trash??? can some one tell me …i think niggas catching feelings cause this song hitting to close to home with they favorite rappers ..niggas shedding tears cuz they favorite rappers is gutted .i got news for yall children it’s november it an’t april yet you tooo early for april fools jokes and shit..beanie sig trash????? yep it’s some down sydrom kids on this site with dislexia ..put yall straight jackets back on!!
p.s hot song..didn’t exspect nothing less
MAN BEANS MURDERED THEM VESRES LISTEN CLOSE HOV KILLED IT TO
song is some good shit. his album just leaked too. hesitant to download it, rather wait til it drop in stores.
u niggas is tripping this song is crack do u niggas no what rap is hell rell got lyrics beans got lyrics i dont think u niggas no what some of them be taking about i think some of yall need to go back to school dumb niggas
[Beanie Sigel]
Bare witness to the greatest, can’t beat us, join us
Keep heaters on us, wit red lasers
Now fair warning, sure shots wont graze ya
We hug corners, play blocks like Gators
With bundles on us, serve tre’s like waiters
It’s the life we chose to hustle
Can’t stop it, can’t knock it
Half the profit get flown out Vegas
Me and my niggaz try an’ break tables
Stack chips like Connect Four
While you prick’s try and whip try and stretch more
Charge less for, that ain’t the program
Get ya lessons from the snow man
Like Pillsbury I get the doe man
I’ll off ya head for a slice of bread
I keep my word and I’m true to my peeps
Give me a bird and my crew gon’ eat
I’m over the stove like +Cuban Links+
Breakin’ down +Cash Money+ like +Baby+ do
You niggaz soft like baby food
‘Round the world niggaz pay me dues
While you niggaz sing the same old song like Sadies do
Grown man nigga, baby who?
I’ll send you shots from the baby zoo
Old game like Grady fool
Propane flow flame you dudes
No name’s don’t claim ya shoes
Once again its on nigga, Sigel hard like corn liqour
I’ll take you out this world like you was born nigga
Butt naked covered in blood, gaspin’ for air
Clingin’ for dear life, nigga you dead right
[Jay-Z]
Since you was a baby coward
We been sprinklin’ the world with baby powder
+So Fresh and So Clean+
Been an outcast since I was a teen
But I outlast cuz I outblast anybody you bring
Young, you got it the prophet I told ya’ll niggaz
Then I showed ya’ll niggaz, you +Can’t Knock It+
Don’t get carried away, you a mute nigga (mute nigga)
Where was you nigga? I was doin’ this here like Mary J.
Like +Every Day+, and was true nigga
[Beanie Sigel]
They can’t question what we do Jigga.
[Jay-Z]
Once again it’s on, Young run through you niggaz
Like a glitch in the computer nigga
I’m the shit, I’m a sewer nigga
This is Jay everyday, no days off, Ferris Bueler nigga
[Beanie Sigel]
B-Sig’ Fred Kruger niggaz
Nightmare ??? nigga
You scared cuz I grew with Jigga
He said “Sig’ you that nigga,” couldn’t see his vision
But then he drew the picture, like a compository sketch
Yeah Sig’ stay honest I’ll deposit you a check
There’s a secret society, all we ask is trust
No G money shit all we gots is us
True indeed, yes, more better, yes
More cheddar, S.P. chain, jeans and sweaters
Movies, cartoons, labels, etcetera
Fill in the blanks and drop blocks like tetris or
Get off the block, run south with M. Betha
From my block to your block, shout out to M Extra
Who the fuck (fuck) want (want) what (what)
None of you niggaz is B-Sig’ word I’m done with you niggaz
[Beanie Sigel]
Once again it’s on, fuck it we ain’t through wit niggaz
Twin towers here to ruin niggaz
You couldn’t break up the towers with Tomjanovich
or Osama bombin’ shit
We slay niggaz wit K’s, we the drama men
Get it right young scrap don’t even try it boy (boy)
You rather slide down the razor blade slidin’ board
I’m a live wire, hoolahoop barb wire
Run through hell with gasoline draws on
You can’t mute me put the pause on
My guns shoot like fast-foward’s on
And dress cute when the war’s off
What you doin’ dawg, you playin’ wit it
You make your bed right you layin’ in it
You keep your ?share? tight you stayin’ in it
You bringin’ niggaz where your kids sleep
I sing to niggaz while the kids sleep
Rock-a-bye muthafucka.
I hope you high muthafucka.
Ready to die muthafucka.
Who shot ya? Seperate the weak from State Prop’ the
Kids who squash beef and run them streets
[Jay-Z]
Once again it’s on nigga, bring the drama to ya lawn nigga
Tell ya mama {?| get ready to mourn sista, it’s a
See what you got here’s a full blown twister
You nothin’ but hot air, it’s not fair
The reason why we lead the pack, this is a marathon
You start off fast then you weezin’ in the back
So even if I slack, I got enough lee-way
To put out The Reason by the Mac, Philadelphia Freeway
And I’m back, without leavin’ I’m here, but you can’t see him
I gave you the Blueprint but you can’t be him
So no matter what you been told or the records you sold
Deep inside you know that it’s only one Hove
Young Vito, voice of the young people
If my life is a movie then Sigel be the sequel
We bring it to your door with Bleek peekin’ through your peek hole
And don’t get scared nigga, alert ya people
[Beanie Sigel]
Once again it’s on
AND THAT’S WEAK HUH? YALL FOOLS NEED TO RETIRE FROM RAP AND HOLLA AT COUNTRY! YE HA MOTHER FUCKER!
#21 i think ur rite he not goin at cam he goin at jimmy,jim jones been talkin reckless lately and he the one actin like he ballin off 200,000 first week sales
lol i thik he was gettin at both of them
lol i think he was gettin at both of them
@ 24 I believe it’s “green screen of the projects you SAFE in em” as in they don’t have go to the projects to shoot the video scene and end up getting robbed or shot.
#34
he said ‘tru snuffed him’ after that line, its obvious he dissin cam………..cam gon have some ether for this nigga AGAIN
33 wat song is that
thats once again its on
@ 39 that joint is from B. Coming and you can also find it on that State Property 2 album. They were dissing Cash Money.
hey jim and camron wake UP stop dreamin bastards ITS THE ROC!!!!!!!!!!
BACK TO LIFE BACK TO REALITY
BEANIE MAC BITCH!!!!! JAY-Z DID HIS THING WONDER WHO HE WAS TALKING TO.(JIM JONES) HIPHOP LOOKS GOOD COMING IN TO 08 THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME REAL GOOD ALBUMS COMING.
This shit goes hard…
The ROC is back…They the bessssstttt *in dj khaled voice*
Once again its clear that many of you are some know nothing kids….hell rell and Sigel aren’t in the same universe! Dipset is trash compared to the ROC…its such a battle to try and get hip hop back to where it needs to be when Jim Jones is even considered as a contender to the throne. He’s like the 9th guy off the bench….
baltimoreslim wrote on November 25th, 2007 at 6:16 pm
Once again its clear that many of you are some know nothing kids….hell rell and Sigel aren’t in the same universe! Dipset is trash compared to the ROC…its such a battle to try and get hip hop back to where it needs to be when Jim Jones is even considered as a contender to the throne. He’s like the 9th guy off the bench….
^^^^^^
more like jimmys in his 4th year in the d-league and still waitin for a callup to the majors
man these suckas playin checkers with chess playin hov, not a good move
jay shittin on them niggas
ROC BOYS IN THE BUILDING
hov u killin em out there
THEY NEED FIRST AID!!!!
lol, i think he tried to play Nas and Cam in this one cause nas used that green screen of his projects not cam but the rest is def related to cam lets see whats his reply, funny how they didn’t try to play jimmy in this guess he needs him so he can keep stealing his swagg.beans was wackkkkkkkkkin this though.