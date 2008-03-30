Beanie Sigel Gets 3 Months In Jail

03.30.08

BeanieSigel

Authorities said Sigel, whose real name is Dwight Grant, gave a false urine sample to probation officials on Feb. 29 and also tested positive five times earlier this month for controlled substances, including Xanax and Percocet.

U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick sentenced Sigel, 34, to three months in prison and one additional year of supervised release, which he is to continue in a drug-treatment program.

Full Story: Philly.com

Damn rappers are getting sentenced on a damn near daily basis.

