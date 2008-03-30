Beanie Sigel Gets 3 Months In Jail

Authorities said Sigel, whose real name is Dwight Grant, gave a false urine sample to probation officials on Feb. 29 and also tested positive five times earlier this month for controlled substances, including Xanax and Percocet.
U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick sentenced Sigel, 34, to three months in prison and one additional year of supervised release, which he is to continue in a drug-treatment program.
Damn rappers are getting sentenced on a damn near daily basis.
i guess i never done this b4 so i’ma say it
1ST
umad??
on another note, fuck these rappers, its like going to jail is cool to these niggaz….ignorant ass mothafuckaz
Wow, Damn beans.. Allah will not be proud of you. I just hope that your lawyer, can contest their definition of a fake urine sample, and have the prosecutor deliver evidence that it’s fake or rather tampered with. But then again can beans pay up ?, Rapping nowadays I am sorry up and comers and kids it doesnt seem profitable if you have habits. another thing state supervision is just another form of slavery that they have.
Vigorous… what more can I say…lmao!
Co-sign (and this ain’t no projection type smoke and mirrors sh!T)
lol.. I always got more to say who am i kiddin…lol!
Funny thing is we support artist who claim not even to be rappers? Why get in the game if you don’t want to be part of it? Sh!ts really a joke and the people who claim to be the seeds of this are really f’ed up!
I’m still waitin to see if a diamond ever raises from our ashes though!
oh, i think goin to jail is gangsta now.
ima try to go in one too.
Free Beanie Sigel
wow…that nigga always go to jail…
This guy is a damn idiot…This animal cant follow the rules then he needs to stay in Jail…Hes a prime example of an idiot who has taken his opportunity for granted…He aint shit no more so he should have take what he made in the game and Invest instead of blowing it on bullshit…Fuck this Old ass Gangsta…
First of all, Beans is a real ass nigga so saying that he thinks jail will make him more gangster is as stupid as it gets. The problem is that homie is a product of his environment and just doesn’t give a fuck about the rules and the consequences.
why the hell ya calling him a gangster dude is washed out and his last album was wack….84k at least he beat fat joe
BEANS IS THE MAN…
and these is the same fuckin niggas beefing about executives not wanting to spend more money promoting them and making videos for albums that wont sell, albums that wont sell because you the same fuckin artist beefing cant stay out of trouble long enuff for us the label to make our money back so you can continue to grow and become part of hiphop history. hell u was even handpicked by the greatest and no matter what dumb shit you do he keep on givin you another chance
thats like a bum being mad cuz you dont throw out enough food in your garbage
and its fucking me up cuz i spent cash money on every single album he ever dropped cuz i think he that good, but music obviously isnt his priority…too bad he was actually good at but he more comfortable in jail and in his cycle
Hold ya head beans. He can do 90 days. Im trippin off the 14 cents per album.
seriously there comes a point when hiphop fans need to just stop saying free whoever, they really stupid uneducated people who dont even have good messages.
America is ont he way down, cause yall admire the dirt in society.
Well then there are way too many rappers that sucks.
t.i.’ remy ma’ prodigy’ and now beanie sigel’….damn what a shame to many rapper with chances are just fuckin it up for themselve….they come in the game with talent but then there gone……i call that sherlock homeless for real.
all of the above
Co-sign #8, #9 and MOS DEF #12. Jay needs to sweep this bum under the rug. Bleek’s the only one who makes the least noise, but he stays out of trouble and that’s why Jay keeps him paid by having him on every tour he’s done and has him in the Will. Beans needs to grow up and check himself into a rehab.
Ignornant is bliss when will people learn ?