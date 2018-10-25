Getty Image

The surviving members of Beastie Boys are heading out on tour soon… more specifically, a book tour to promote their upcoming book, which bears the no-nonsense title Beastie Boys Book. There’s presumably a lot going on in the 600-page tome, so much so that the group decided to outsource some of the narration for the audiobook version of it. Beastie Boys have endeared themselves to generations of music fans with their fun-loving and exuberant hip-hop, and that shows in the amount of people they were able to secure to provide narration for the audiobook version of Beastie Boys Book.

Aside from Mike D and Ad-Rock, the lengthy list of guest narrators also features hip-hop icons including Nas, Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Rev Run, and LL Cool J, non-rap music folks like Jeff Tweedy, Bette Midler, Elvis Costello, and Kim Gordon, actors such as Steve Buscemi and Bobby Cannavale, and a whole bunch of Saturday Night Live alums, like Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, and Ben Stiller (yes, he had a brief four-episode run).

That’s a lot of people, but there are actually a lot more than those just mentioned, so find the full list of narrators below.