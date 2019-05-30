Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Ill Communication, the Beastie Boys’ landmark fourth studio album and the project that solidified their status as one of the biggest bands in the world. To commemorate the occasion, surviving members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz appeared in a short documentary called Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication. Released by Amazon Music, the film weaves together several interviews, as well as commentary from longtime collaborator Mark “Money Mark” Nishita and producer Mario Caldato, to tell the story of the album’s creation.

The Beastie Boys disbanded officially in 2012 following the death of founding member Adam “MCA” Yauch. But in recent years, Diamond and Horovitz have been making more frequent public appearances to discuss the legacy of the iconic group. In October, the pair released a 590-page memoir called Beastie Boys Book, which featured rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook from chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys’ New York, mixtape playlists, and pieces from guest contributors like Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson and Amy Poehler.

In Still Ill, Diamond and Horovitz discuss the genesis of the album’s iconic single “Sabotage,” the political and spiritual awakening of Yauch, and much more. The 15-minute film is available through Amazon Music.