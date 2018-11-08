Columbia Records

More Beastie Boys merch is on the way, this time in the form of a clean collaboration with Herschel Supply Co. to commemorate 20 years of their fifth studio album, Hello Nasty.

Way back in 1998, the trio became a quartet with the addition of Mix Master Mike to its official lineup and basically took over the airwaves with their ear wormy single, “Intergalactic.” Long before “Sabotage” became a plot device in Star Trek’s reboot series, you couldn’t think of Mr. Spock without hearing MCA yelling out his tongue-in-cheek threat to put the Vulcan science officer’s signature move on all challengers who tried to knock him. RIP, MCA.

The collab consists of a laptop and tote bag designed specifically for DJs — likely in honor of the addition of Mix Master Mike to the group’s lineup — which features some extremely cool prints taken from the album’s funky cover, which features the original trio packed in sardine tin. The tote is sized to hold records and fits about 20, so if you’re going to use it for gigs, stock up on a few and hit the gym so you can lift as many as you need to show off that iconic artwork. The bag also includes storage for headphones, hard drives, cords, and all the other tools of the trade.

Both items are available now at herschel.com/ and select retail locations. See below for some hi-res pics and spin “Intergalactic” one time for MCA and Leonard Nimoy.

Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel Supply Co.