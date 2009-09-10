Behind The Scenes Of Young Money’s, “Money To Blow,” Video Shoot

More Photos by Derick G.@ The 305
wow they stole drakes song and gave it to weak ass non rapping birdman???
i guess birdman simple ass cant make a hit on his own
thats sad the song was better with just drake
Is it Young Money or Birdman?
^ fool. th drake version of the song was incomplete. barely over a min long. this is the full version.
ol jockstrappin ass n1gga. aint they all on the same label any damn way?
Look at Drake spoiling me :)
BUT IT WAS A DRAKE SONG!!! NOW IT SAYS BIRDMAN FEAT. DRAKE AND LIL WAYNE!!
DON’T GET ME WRONG THE SONG IS ILL JUST THAT I SHOULD OF STAYED A DRAKE SONG!!
PLUS BIRDMAN VERSE WAS WEAK AS FUCK!!
I hope they paid drake for the song..cuz HE MAKES the song
video looks sick!!! Drizzy
So, 50 Cent is busy discussing the facts in lil wayne’s rhymes while wayne is grinding. hmmmm….i guess this shows why someone’s on top and the other isn’t.
Peace.
PS Dope song. Sounds like another hit.
“I hope they paid drake for the song..cuz HE MAKES the song
video looks sick!!! Drizzy” – hi hater
LMAO @ this die hard wayne hater automatically a drake fanatic. Lunatic. You basically supporting wayne by supporting drake. retard.
Drake is gonna suffer from over exposure!
lmao they done make drake a side note on a song that he made popular. p.s wayne is not on his grind if hes on anything its on drakes nuts and it seems like he crooked like the man he calls daddy
lmao they done make drake a side note on a song that he made popular. p.s wayne is not on his grind if hes on anything its on drakes nuts and it seems like he crooked like the man he calls daddy
OH! You’re my new favorite blogger fyi
If drake doesn’t drop an album asap that hype is gonna die down and people Are gonna get tired of this nigga before he even comes out
yea drake on some good shit, i guess you have to things in the bussiness, but like you said if drake don’t come out with a cd soon, shit will go down hill
F*CK who’s song it is, its HOT you f*ckin haters!!!
