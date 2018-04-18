Bernie Sanders Co-Signs Cardi B’s Thoughts On Social Security

04.18.18 2 hours ago 7 Comments

Cardi B isn’t just another female rapper who used to spend long nights at the strip club to make her money. The 25-year-old Bronx rap star, born Belcalis Almanzar, also carries astute thoughts on politics and recently displayed her extensive political science knowledge in an interview with GQ where she was able to name the United States presidents in order.

She also named Franklin D. Roosevelt as her favorite. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper admits that she’s utterly obsessed with “how the system works.”

Gloating about the 32nd president in the interview she says, “…all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted in agreement with Cardi’s thoughts on what Sanders considers, America’s failing social security system. “Cardi B is right,” he tweeted.

Sanders is extremely popular with the younger generation and has made strengthening social welfare programs like Social Security and Medicare his mantra. He is considered a likely candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and perhaps he’ll appoint Cardi B to campaign alongside him as the next Vice President. After all, she’s already broken so many other records, why not go for another?

