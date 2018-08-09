All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

Almost all the big releases of the year are in the rearview, so now it’s the queen’s time to shine. Nicki Minaj has shuffled around the release date of her long-awaited comeback album, Queen, a few times this year; first moving it all the way to August to avoid the rush of competing projects from the likes of Kanye West and Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and Drake (and incidentally avoiding being drowned in the tide of The Carters’ joint project, Everything Is Love), then pushing it back a week to allow for sample clearances.

It looks like Nicki would rather feed the streets than wait for that sample, though, because she announced on her inaugural episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music that she would be returning the release date back to the original August 10 target, unleashing the heavily-anticipated album early to appease her enthusiastic fan base. It also helps her avoid the rush for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, which could help drive sales. Meanwhile, her only competition on the week is Trippie Redd thanks to his own album, Life’s A Trip, being pushed back. It’s his major label debut, so he’s unlikely to constitute much of a threat; this weekend belongs to the queen alone.