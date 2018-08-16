All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

Contrary to what some folks will tell you, hip-hop is in as strong a place as its ever been, with more rappers creating more and more creative music that expands the genre far beyond the simple formula of beats and rhymes. A large part of that creative growth can be credited to the pioneering of “rapper ternt sanga” T-Pain, who transformed his autotune gimmick into a genuine powerhouse of inspiration for many of the artists who followed.

Since his mid-aughts debut with “I’m In Luv With A Stripper” and subsequent follow-ups that stretched not just hit vocal range, but his palette of sounds and deliveries, many rappers have adopted a similar flexibility with rhymes and runs, often blurring the two to create elastic, fun twists on the traditional cadences of the 40-year-old genre.

Some of the most innovative of today’s artists will continue that legacy, alongside T-Pain himself, who sprang his latest inventive collection on the world out of nowhere, declaring that he was emptying his vaults in preparation for the new creations on the way. Aminé, whose 2017 debut Good For You was a sunny compilation of bouncy flows and bubbly choruses, also dropped his own return project out of the blue, while Young Thug, one of the wildest rappers around, opted to put his team on with a compilation that highlights his ear as a label head and curator as much as his warbling, syllable wrestling style.