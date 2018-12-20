All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

Well, here we are, nearing the end of one of the longest years in history. No, there weren’t extra days or hours in 2018, but it felt a lot like every spare minute hip-hop heads have had were reserved for one of the hundreds of projects that was released. Even when you missed excellent projects, like those on our best albums, best rap albums, and best hip-gop EPs of 2018 lists, the big-name projects like those from Travis Scott, Drake, Migos, and more were incredibly long to take advantage of new streaming rules. Don’t get it wrong, this isn’t a complaint. It’s just a reminder to take advantage of this slow week to check out the many, many projects that have made hip-hop both a joy and chore this year.

But while you do, don’t forget about these final two big-name projects from two of rap’s most widely-acclaimed stars. While 21 Savage held down as one of the headliners of Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud Festival this past weekend, A Boogie has rapidly become a fan favorite with singles like “Startender” and “Drowning.” And while there are plenty of other projects coming out from the likes of The Dream, Young Scooter, and the artists of Rich Forever Music with their Rich Forever 4 compilation (not to mention Offset’s delayed album, which still might be coming out this week despite a total lack of promotion from him or Quality Control), the name of the game going forward might just be prioritizing your weekly picks. Fortunately, with these two, there’s sure to be something to appeal.