All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

This week in hip-hop releases, Gucci Mane releases his second album in the last 12 months, Lil Uzi Vert (hopefully) makes his long-awaited return to the spotlight, Lil Nas X shows whether he’s got the chops to extend his career past his breakout hit, and Trina returns to a rap landscape that has turned her raunchy formula into a blueprint for churning out a new generation of female rap stars. Also, newcomer Pell drops a glowing debut after generating an impressive, independent buzz with his eclectic style and empowering message.

There’s something for everyone this week, including some promised surprises from Buffalo’s Griselda Records, another mixtape from super productive East St. Louis rapper Comethazine, and a possible third Lords Of Flatbush mixtape from Beast Coast crew The Underachievers. Check out the headlining albums you should be listening to below.

Gucci Mane, Delusions Of Grandeur

Gucci Mane returns to his old, prolific ways with Delusions Of Grandeur, his second album in a 12-month span after releasing Evil Genius toward the end of 2018. Although rappers releasing multiple projects a year has become commonplace in the streaming era, Guwop was one of the practice’s original pioneers, making him perfect for an album-every-six-months release strategy. This time around, he’s using his considerable trap-rap clout to work with fellow former inmate Meek Mill and pop superstar Justin Bieber. The highlight of the album, though, may be “Proud Of You,” a triumphant single that finds Gucci celebrating himself for turning his life around after it seemed that he might be headed for a career crash-and-burn.

Lil Nas X, 7

After riding the “Old Town Road” wave for the past six months, Lil Nas X is finally ready to show the world what he’s been cooking up in that time and test the waters to see if hip-hop is really riding with him or just playing along with the bit. He’s been in the studio with some of the rap game’s hottest producers, a process he’s painstakingly chronicled on his Twitter as he prepped his first major label project. The EP features a song produced by Travis Barker and another with a feature from Ryan Tedder, so while he may be leaving his country trap schtick in the past, it’s anyone guess as to which musical direction he’s taking going forward. 2018’s Nasarati proved he’s pretty adept at articulating himself over non-traditional rap sounds, but only time will tell if they’ll be as readily received as his ubiquitous, introductory hit.