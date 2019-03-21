All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Various/Uproxx Studios

The big names who drop in hip-hop this weekend that just might crop up around the digital water cooler include some viral stars, some current hitmakers, and an old favorite making one final go-round at the end of his once highly-touted major contract. Blimes, the Seattle MC dropping her debut, went viral not too long ago with the hit “Come Correct,” a throwback-sounding ode to straight up rhyming with her homegirl Gifted Gab that preceded the uber wave of female rap talent that hit this year with smart rhymes and a rebellious attitude to match.

Meanwhile, Nav and Rich The Kid have popped up on some of your favorite records of late, including Travis Scott’s “Yosemite” and Tyga’s “Girls Have Fun,” respectively. Finally, Yelawolf is back for one last rodeo as a member of Eminem’s Shady Records roster, where he’s the last man standing from the ballyhooed round of signings in 2011 that also included the now-defunct Slaughterhouse, and Queen Key drops the long-awaited follow-up to her standout 2018 EP, Eat My Pussy.

In case you’re wondering about the rest, battle rapper Mach Hommy has a tape with Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs, underground rapper Ill Bill is dropping his eighth non-group project with production from Stu Bangas, and Bay Area indie rapper and former member of Kreayshawn’s White Girl Mob Lil Debbie is putting out an EP. Texas indie favorite Le$ would have been included below, but his latest Expansion Pack has no tracklist or cover out yet, so it’s hard to say what it’ll be other than dope, and Chicago rapper Queen Key’s raunchily-titled album is also set for release after being delayed last month. Let’s get to the breakdown: