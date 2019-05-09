All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

This week in hip-hop, Logic returns with a surprise album release and underground favorites stake their claim with lyrically-focused, independent album drops of their own.

After shocking the world with his Eminem-featuring collaboration “Homicide” (which also featured a clip from comedian Chris D’Elia’s hilarious impression of an Eminem freestyle), Logic followed up with the jaw-dropping announcement that his newest album would be coming out just days later. Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind hits only a little over six months after his last project, YSIV, adding him to the growing ranks of artists who’ve released multiple projects in a similar span — a list that also includes Anderson .Paak, City Girls, and Quality Control labelmates Lil Baby and Lil Yachty.

Meanwhile, Brampton, Ontario, Canada’s feminist flexer Haviah Mighty seeks to build on the growing wave of goodwill women have received in hip-hop this year with her own independent release, her first since 2017 EP Flower City. Her name will become one to watch as she sets her sights on breaking through to American audiences and raising her profile even higher by expanding her musical palette and embracing more popular sounds, even as she remains locked-in lyrically.

Finally, Brooklyn-based Kota The Friend will share his autobiographical album Foto on Wednesday, May 15 after steadily climbing the ranks of some of Spotify’s more popular underground hip-hop playlists (see: Pollen) and dropping buzzy Youtube singles like “Colorado” (currently at 2.6 million plays). The album’s Wednesday release will continue a burgeoning trend of independent artists fighting the Friday churn with midweek releases.

Collectively, all three albums help combat the sentiment that “lyrical” rappers have disappeared from hip-hop, but their success is contingent on fans who exalt cerebral, complex lyrics actually buying and streaming those albums. Don’t just talk about it — be about it, rap fans. There’s plenty of dope, rhymes-first hip-hop being put into the world, but if you don’t support it, you can’t complain about “mumble rappers” taking over — and no, complaining about mumble rappers doesn’t count as support.