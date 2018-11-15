All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Cinematic Music Group / Quality Control / Aftermath / Uproxx Studios

With just weeks to go in 2018, some of hip-hop’s biggest names, both established and rising, sneak in some much-anticipated releases this week, with the common thread being progression from some innovative artists who are firmly grounded in hip-hop’s wide-ranging history.

From the west coast, we’ve got Anderson .Paak, following up his well-received sophomore album Malibu with Oxnard, the deeply personal ode to his home city. Anderson pulls from southern California’s funk traditions to make slick, groovy R&B-influenced hip-hop that sounds just as good at World On Wheels as it does at the local park picnic.

Meanwhile, from New York, Pro Era rapper/producer Kirk Knight returns with IIWII (an acronym standing for “It Is What It Is”), bringing the classic boom-bap-centered sounds his crew is best known for into a more futuristic setting after the insane success of his work with fellow New Yorker ASAP Ferg on “Plain Jane.” While Kirk is influenced by golden era New York rap, he’s intent on taking it in inventive and unconventional new directions.

From down south, City Girls draw on the Miami bass sound pioneered in the early nineties by 2 Live Crew and pair it with the ratchet, raunchy, go-getter anthems of their musical hero Trina on Girl Code, their second album on Quality Control Music after Period, the debut album that sent them skyrocketing to fame after being sampled on Drake’s Scorpion standout, “In My Feelings.”

Finally, there’s Jaden Smith, son of rap icon Will Smith, carving out his own legacy one introspective, heady mixtape at a time. After last year’s Syre proved that Jaden had the chops to match his famous dad’s standing in hip-hop, his intense promotion of The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story shows he’s focused on surpassing it. His theatrical performance at the recent Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival proves he’s got the following to do just that, but if his performance on this next tape matches the same level of energy, he might be doing it a lot sooner than anyone expected.