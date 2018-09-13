All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

This week sees the return of two of 2016’s breakout stars with second albums that may just reverse the idea of the sophomore slump. Noname’s Telefone and 6lack’s Free 6lack were genre-shifting debuts that put the rap game on notice of their prodigious talents in blending soulful R&B with sharp, observational raps, and in Noname’s case, smart, singalong spoken word that expressed core emotions and ruminated on relationship drama and music stardom.

Since then Noname has semi-disappeared from the spotlight, aside from a handful of festival shows that she plays with a live band. That live band has turned out to be instrumental in bringing her jazz-rap inclinations back to the fore and re-establishing her self-confidence enough to attempt a comeback after her first album left some sizable shoes to fill. Nothing is harder than measuring up to a prior success, but the 26-year-old Chicago rapper is finally ready to try.

6lack, on the other hand, spent much of 2017 touring, but also making live television appearances and raising his profile with guest appearances on tracks by everyone from Dreezy to teen singer Khalid. After an intriguing promotion that included sending out actual love letters to his most dedicated fans, he too is ready to deliver his own follow-up, making good on the promise and potential displayed on his debut.