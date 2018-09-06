All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Getty Image

While rap veterans staked a claim on the last couple of week’s releases, that doesn’t mean that the youngsters have taken a break. Russ, Trill Sammy, and the YBN Crews are among those dropping projects this week. However, there is one older name among the misfits putting out projects this week; former Eminem rival Everlast returns with his first album in seven years. It’s packed with high-profile rap elders as well, proving that there’s still country for old men in this young players’ genre.

Those young names are definitely out to prove themselves, though. Russ, the self-made star who makes it a point to remind listeners that he’s done it all himself, shakes off the sophomore slump with his Zoo, while Trill Sammy and the YBNs drop off artistic introductions that are sure to prove they belong in the game just as much as anyone.

Everlast, Whitey Ford’s House of Pain

Martyr Inc.

The onetime member of classic hip-hop crew House Of Pain returns with a genre-bending mix of bluesy rock and gutty, growling rap. Fellow singer/rapper Aloe Blacc makes a guest appearance as does former Roots member, beatboxer Rahzel, and emo-rap pioneer Slug of Atmosphere.

Russ, Zoo

Russ My Way Inc.

The outspoken Georgia-bred rapper who drew the ire of some of Soundcloud’s breakout hip-hop stars last year with his anti-drug T-shirt is back with his second studio album under his Columbia records deal, Zoo. Like his string of independent releases, he produces, writes, mixes, and masters all of his tracks, but unlike There’s Really A Wolf, he finally opens up his cloistered recording process, featuring Rick Ross and Snoop on “Last Forever.”

Trill Sammy, No Sleep Vol. 1

Mad Love/Interscope Records

The first official Interscope-backed release from the Houston native features “Feel Better” with Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Offset of Migos, and JID of Dreamville Records, showcasing an eclectic and versatile range of styles and tastes across the collection’s eight tracks.

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae, and YBN Nahmir, YBN: The Mixtape

YBN

Starting out as a crew of gamers, these Soundcloud kids began their breakout when YBN Nahmir’s “Rubbin’ Off The Paint” went viral last year, with a beat that laid the blueprint for droves of other rappers’ freestyles and a video that accumulated millions of views seemingly overnight. After that, Cordae made waves with his well-spoken response to J. Cole’s “1985” Lil Pump lecture, “Old N—-s,” making the case for young rappers coming up on the streaming hustle. Their first official tape as a group features “Rubbin’ Off The Paint” as well as appearances from both Asian and Cuban Dolls, Lil Skies, and Machine Gun Kelly.