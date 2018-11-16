All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week was a solid week of releases anchored by a Gucci Mane single featuring Kevin Gates, another Tyler, The Creator holiday-inspired song, a Pharell – Kendrick Lamar collaboration for the Creed II soundtrack, a two-song 2 Chainz EP and what’s believed to be the last recorded verse from the late, great Prodigy:





Gucci Mane Feat. Kevin Gates, “I’m Not Goin”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEIUzqLFNPM

Gucci Mane has seemingly collaborated with everyone, but “I’m Not Goin” with Kevin Gates is a long-awaited first, especially after the two met this summer. We’re not quite sure if the happier-than-ever Gucci should be qualified as an Evil Genius (the title of his upcoming album) anymore, but we do believe him when he drops lines like “they love my drip you know I’m statin’ facts.” Gates splits up Gucci’s braggadocios refrain with a flashy verse of his own.





Pharell and Kendrick Lamar, “The Mantra”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DR5yxZztVVQ

Pharell and Kendrick Lamar delivered a long-awaited collaboration for the Creed II soundtrack. The two trade philosophical verses Mike Will’s cavernous production, which work together to parallel the aspirational themes of Creed II and set a lofty standard for the rest of the prizefighter flick.





Tyler, The Creator Feat. Santigold And Ryan Beatty, “Lights On”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKiCGSieghA

Kendrick Lamar curated the Black Panther soundtrack, Future was involved in theSuperfly soundtrack, Mike Will Made-It is doing Creed II. Now Tyler, The Creator has delivered Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. After breathing new life into “I Am The Grinch” and “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” Tyler released “Lights On,” a cheerful, romantic single from the EP with Santigold and Ryan Beatty. We’ll give Tyler a pass for the very early Christmas vibes because this one could rock any time of the year.





2 Chainz sure loves his hilarious project titles