All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Nipsey Hussle’s first posthumous song (alongside DJ Khaled and John Legend), as well as The National continuing their run as one of the most essential indie/rock bands of the past two decades on their new record, I Am Easy To Find. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

The National — I Am Easy To Find

The eighth album from Matt Berninger and company is their most cinematic yet, both in terms of its sound and based on the fact that they released it alongside a short film of the same name. Longtime fans of the band should be pleased by the tracklist, as it features “Rylan,” a previously rare song that has become a favorite since the band first performed it in 2011.

DJ Khaled — “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Nipsey Hussle was a star on the rise when he passed away, and sadly, he was taken while he still had plenty left in the tank. A few days before he death, he was filming a video with DJ Khaled and John Legend for a collaboration called “Higher,” and now, Khaled, with the blessing of Hussle’s family, has shared the clip. It’s a fitting tribute to one of hip-hop’s most beloved, and hopefully just the start of posthumous material from Hussle.