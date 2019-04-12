The Best New Hip-Hop To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

This week, a range of artists put out music set to tear up the spring and summer months. Kevin Abstract of Brockhampton ingeniously released the first third of his upcoming Arizona Baby project as an EP, innovative Chicago artist Supa BWE dropped his Just Say Thank You EP, and Lil Uzi Vert dropped two more tracks in the lead up to his much-anticipated Eternal Atake project. GOOD Music’s 070 Shake also dropped a pair of tracks, and Chance The Rapper appeared on tracks with fellow Chicagoan Supa BWE and Lil Yachty:

Lil Yachty & Chance The Rapper, “Atlanta House”

Chance The Rapper is getting ready to release his OWBUM sooner than later it seems, and he’s sharpening his pen on “Atlanta House,” a track where he and Lil Yachty take turns trading bars. For all the talk about Lil Yachty’s lyrical ability at the start of his career, he has a respectable fervor for spitting that many of his peers don’t.

Khalid Feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Yo Gotti, “Talk” (Remix)

Khalid decided to get Yo Gotti and the red-hot Megan Thee Stallion to drop some bars on the remix for his “Talk” hit. It was only right for him to get a pair of in-demand acts to spark the smooth, groovy track with in-your-face energy.

Chief Keef, “Boost”

Right on the heels of Chief Keef and Zaytoven’s Glotoven collab is Chief Keef’s upcoming Almighty So 2. He gave us a first taste of what to expect on “Boost,” a genre-bending track where he harmonizes about the women in his life.

Soulja Boy, “Malibu,” and “No Cap”

Unfortunately, it looks like Soulja Boy was incarcerated on another probation violation yesterday. It’s a shame that he’s in this predicament because he’s been working hard all year to release enough music to back up his “comeback of the year” affirmation. This week he released a divergent pair of singles. “Malibu” is a smooth ode to material excess while “No Cap,” shows him going in the other direction, belting over an energetic track as if someone told him he wasn’t influential.