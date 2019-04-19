The Best New Hip-Hop To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever, but luckily we’re doing the work to compile in one place. You may not have heard, but there’s a show called Game Of Thrones that aired the season premiere for its final season last Sunday. Travis Scott, SZA, and The Weeknd collaborated on a new songfor the show’s soundtrack. Elsewhere, there was new music from grime artist Octavian featuring ASAP Ferg, Cupcakke, and Kevin Abstract’s Ghettobaby EP, the latest portion of his ingeniously-unfurling Arizona Baby album. Check out our thoughts on all this and more below.

Tyga, “Goddamn”

Tyga had one of the songs of summer 2018 with “Taste,” and he’s making a bid for this year with “Goddamn,” a DA-produced, party-ready track with some of the most turned-up violin play you’ll hear.

French Montana Feat. Blueface & Lil TJay, “Slide”

French Montana used a couple bars to pay homage to Dr. Dre’s famous “Dre Day” flow on “Slide,” an uptempo piano-driven track featuring 17-year-old MC Lil TJay and Blueface, who lets us know his “VVS is bussin’ like Jerome Bettis.”

Co Cash Feat Lil Yachty, “tOLD mE”

Lil Yachty made waves this week by noting that he wrote most of City Girls’ “Act Up” single. Then he also dropped a couple of bars himself on rising Memphis rapper Co Cash’s smooth-yet-menacing “tOLD mE.”