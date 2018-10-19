Uproxx Studios / Getty Images

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. It’s been a pretty steady week of releases. From genre-bending favorites Swae Lee and Post Malone collaborating on “Sunflower” and Future and Juice WRLD dropped “Fine China.” Vic Mensa responding to his detractors with “Empathy,” and Asian Doll dropped her debut album with So Icy Princess. Here are some of our favorite releases.

Future, Juice WRLD, “Fine China”

Juice WRLD is steadily ascending up the hip-hop ladder. His “Wasted” track hit the top of the Billboard charts, and there’s increasing demand for his every move. Standing next to a trap icon with a rabid fanbase isn’t a bad idea. He’s doing just that with Future, who he just dropped the Wrld On Drugs collaboration mixtape with. Before then, the two dropped off “Fine China,” an uptempo single that found Juice and Future weaving tales of modern romance. Juice helms most of the track, then Future makes his presence felt where he vies to take his girl throughout the solar system — but not the moonmoon.

Tory Lanez Feat. Meek Mill, “Drip Drip Dip”

Meek Mill and Tory Lanez are batting about .1000 on their collaborations. The two talented artists have a special chemistry that makes for churning, energetic collaborations. They delivered another one on “Drip Drip Drip,” a single from Lanez’ upcoming Love Me Now album and their latest banger where the two lend their emphatic, melodic deliveries over a lush canvas of 808s and plucky synths. It’s as if the two got Gunna and Lil Baby’s declaration to Drip Harder and obliged them.

Usher Feat. Gunna, “Gift Shop“

Two talented Atlanta artists met in the middle on “Gift Shop,” a genre-bending cut from Usher’s collaboration album with Zaytoven. They take turns harmonizing over a sultry canvas about all the things they’re willing to get and do for their girl, tongue-twisting and falsetto all over the tender soundscape.