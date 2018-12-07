Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week had a range of releases, most notably Lil Yachty and Kyle going back to the feel-good well of “iSpy” on “Hey Julie,” and both rap icons Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck as well as Rich The Kid delivering singles to prep January albums. And in an all-too somber trend, there’s a posthumous track from Chinx.

Lil Yachty Feat. Kyle, “Hey Julie”

Two leading voices of Generation Z unite on “Hey Julie,” a catchy single that shows the two rekindling their “iSpy” sound at their best, delivering fun music that channels the (not-so) innocence of youth.

Rich The Kid, “Splashin”

Rich The Kid is at his best on “Splashin,” a braggadocious record where he spits over a thumping production about. The single is from his The World Is Yours 2 album, which is set to drop next month.