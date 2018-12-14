All The Best New Rap To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, there were offerings from Southside, TM88, Valee and Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, and Vince Staples, who are all looking to close out 2018 in strong fashion. Or maybe they’re just trying to be “Grand” like Currensy, or drop an ode to the winter like 03 Greedo on his latest release. Elsewhere, Nas and Swizz dropped a video for their standout “Echo” collaboration, while Big KRIT dropped another surprise EP and Vic Mensa released his Hooligans album.

TM88 & Southside Feat. Valee & Lil Yachty, “Hmmm”

Valee and Lil Yachty carried over the energy from their “Wombo” collaboration into “Hmm,” a sinister joint track between producers TM88 and Southside. The glitchy synths and thumping drums are the ideal canvas to dish off some scenic brags like Valee’s “I’m somewhere with a famous skyline” and Yachty’s “I’m in the ‘Nola eatin’ beignets.”

Vince Staples, “Home”

Another blockbuster, another strong Vince Staples offering. After contributing an album highlight to the Creed II soundtrack, Vince gets on “Home,” a triumphant track from the soundtrack inspired by the themes of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. He begins his spider verse pondering that, “this morning I woke up in a fortress of distortion / I’m at war with my emotions, I’m at war with the enforcement,” before affirming in his second verse that you “can’t take me down now / my feet on the ground now, fight ’til I’m down now.”

Nas, “Echo”

Swizz Beats and Nas connected on a video for Echo, a much-heralded track from Swizz’ Poison album. Nas shows love to his native Queens and declares himself “a walkin’ observatory, a murder story since a shorty” while he and Swizz glow amid the nightfall.