The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

It’s been a busy, busy week for hip-hop. There have been videos released from Post Malone and Kid Ink (featuring Lil Wayne and Saweetie). The always-busy Gunna dropped a video for “Richard Millie Plain” and appeared in the video for “Stop The Madness” with Lil Skies. Schoolboy Q previewed another track from his upcoming album, and Megan Thee Stallion previewed a new single. Jay Electronica also came back teasing a collaboration album with Jay-Z, whose Blueprint opus just found its way into the National Recording Registry. Here’s some more music from other artists who would probably appreciate such an honor:

Lizzo Feat. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Despite dated, patriarchal perceptions of what a female rapper should look or sound like, Lizzo is thriving by doing it her way. She recently decided to up the “Tempo” along with Missy Elliott on a fun, dancefloor-ready record where the two get body positive and shoutout “all the thick girls down on the floor.”

Logic, “Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind”

This week, Logic announced a new album entitled Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and dropped off a currently unnamed single. The caption of the tweet merely said, “I wrote this one in blood.” The track’s moody keys and pensive video fit that ominous declaration, as do his introspective rhymes about anxiety and other existential qualms.

Tierra Whack, “Unemployed”

Maybe 2019 will be “Whack Week” 52 times over. This week, she released “Unemployed,” a tinny track where the Philly artist rides rapid-fire hi-hats and goes off on multiple runs utilizing the same rhyme scheme and cadence, once again showing off her complete MC skillset.