The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week was relatively quiet for established stars, save for Future and Mac Miller, who dropped off a freestyle to fuel the buzz his Swimming album. Aside from Mac were a hoard of new artists trying to fuel the buzz for themselves period. Upcoming acts like Brockhampton, the YBN crew, Wifisfuneral, and Lil Baby are still hungry — which means we’re getting to hear their best. That’s always a good thing.

Future, “Translator”

Future still has the world buzzin’ from his Beast Mode 2 project — and some questionable comments on who’s worthy of being marriage material — but you know how he does. Something like a month-old project isn’t going to stop the ATLien from releasing new work. That’s why he dropped “Translator” on Wednesday. The smooth, soulful track sounds like early ‘10s Future, as his delivery and voice resonate in a more lucid manner than what we’ve heard from his artful drawl in recent years. Who knows if these are old vocals or an attempt at a throwback vibe from 2018 Future, but his fans will enjoy figuring it out.

Mac Miller, “Inertia”

Mac Miller has released his Swimming album, which is a smooth, reflective project that showcases him taking incisive stock of his career and life to this point. Though his jazzy “Inertia” freestyle wasn’t on the album, it served as a proper preview of what was to come — and the video he shot in his studio for the song added to the personal, organic vibes.

Lil Durk, “In A Hole”

Lil Durk has been making a name himself as one of the few acts to breakthrough from the early 2010s Chicago rap scene, but now he’s bringing his crew along. His OTF (Only The Family) crew has one of the dopest group names in hip-hop — and now they’re going for a catalog to match. They recently released Only The Family Volume 1, but one of the standout tracks is the melodic Lil Durk solo “In A Hole,” in which he croons about his love for his brothers, his disdain for opps, and a range of other urgently delivered musings.