The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

10.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty / Uproxx Studios

This past week was Wayne week after the legend’s resurgence on Carter V — but there were other strong music drops. Anderson .Paak is set to release Oxnard soon and revealed his own Kendrick Lamar collaboration to stoke the anticipation to an even higher pitch. Not to be left out of the star-studded proceedings, Drake jumped on a track with Atlanta upstarts Lil Baby and Gunna from their Drip Harder album. Elsewhere, hip-hop veterans Masta Ace and Marco Polo gave us a Kings County love poem to prep up their upcoming A Breukelen Story project while Boogie decided to pay homage to a fallen star in Lil Peep on his “Fade” freestyle.

