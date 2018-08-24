The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, former “King Of The Teens” Lil Yachty celebrated his 21st birthday with Birthday Mix 3, a fun project with some of his favorites in the industry, including Gunna, Chief Keef, and fellow red-haired upstart Trippie Redd.

Early this morning, Chance The Rapper followed up his recent quartet of singles with an appearance on “Reboot,” a track from Chicago artists Kami and Smoko Ono’s upcoming project that dually stirs anticipation for whatever full-length project Chano is working on.

Smoko Ono and Kami Feat. Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp, “Reboot”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Late last night, Chicago artists Smoko Ono and Kami dropped “Reboot,” a hypnotic trap burner featuring Chance The Rapper and Joey Purp. The four artists keep it a Chi-town thing, trading fun verses over an atmospheric soundscape and thumping 808s. Though Chance promoted the track on Thursday afternoon as if it was his single, it’s actually the lead track from Kami and Smoko Ono’s upcoming Very Slight project. This collaboration is anything but slight, however.

Lil Yachty, Birthday Mix 3

Lil Yachty decided to give us all a gift on his 21st birthday, dropping Birthday Mix 3. The project is so short that he put the mix on Soundcloud as one track that you can run straight through. It’s fitting that he dropped the project on Soundcloud, as that’s where songs like “One Night” first won their acclaim. Yachty is an established act now and flexed his status with features from fellow young guns like Chief Keef, Gunna, and NBA Young Boy.

T-Pain Feat. Gucci Mane, “Might Be”

Just a week after dropping a project full of unreleased jams, T-Pain decided to link up with fellow Southern hip-hop icon Gucci Mane on “Might Be,” a possible reference to the iconic “b*tch I might be” quote jokingly attributed to Gucci in a 2013 meme. Luckily, Gucci is light years away from that phase of his life. Now he can brag about how he “showed you the drip then I gave you the mop,” as he rhymed over the atmospheric, 808-laced jam.