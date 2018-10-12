The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty/Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week was short on big releases besides Quavo’s Huncho Quavo solo debut, but there was still plenty of good stuff to choose from with tracks from Belly, Run The Jewels, YBN Almighty Jay, and 88Rising’s Rich Brian.

Quavo Feat. Drake, “Flip The Script”

Quavo’s debut solo album came out last night, and while much attention has been paid to him referencing Lil Peep and a possible relationship with Nicki Minaj, there’s another QC-Young Money collaboration to check — “Flip The Script” between the Two Amigos. Quavo decided to evoke another Cash Money artist by starting out the track imitating Juvenile’s iconic “Ha” before Drake jumps on with a verse of his own.

Run The Jewels, “Let’s Go (The Royal We)”

Run The Jewels dropped “Let’s Go,” a surging track from the soundtrack for Marvel’s Venom movie. The two waste no time getting venomous bars over a rabid bassline, offering the perfect soundscape for a thrilling action scene in Marvel’s new action movie.

Blocboy JB, “Go DJ (Lil Wayne Tribute)”

If there’s a rap artist under 30 saying they weren’t inspired by Lil Wayne, who recently dropped The Carter V, they’re lying. Blocboy JB has long made it known he was the truth, as his uptempo SIMI album and 2018 favorite “Look Alive” marked him as a force to be reckoned with in his native Memphis. He decided to pay his own tribute to Wayne, dropping bars over Wayne’s 2004 classic. Go JB!