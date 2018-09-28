The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week was a mixed bag of releases, from vets like Juicy J and TI — who is delivering his Dave Chappelle-featuring Dime Trap album “freakishly soon” — to newcomers like IDK and YBN Cordae and busy bodies like Mozzy and “Preacherman” Lil Baby. There’s also heat from three Chicago MCs with cult followings in Mick Jenkins, Lil Durk and Open Mike Eagle.

Lil Durk Feat. Young Dolph & Lil Baby — “Downfall”

Three trap favorites connect on “Downfall,” a sobering declaration that just because the three artists are up doesn’t mean everyone is happy for them. They lament fakes and snakes over skittering hihats and melancholy synths.

T.I. Feat. Young Thug — “The Weekend”

T.I. is gearing up to drop album number ten “freakishly soon” and he decided to re-create magic with Young Thug, who he collaborated with on “About The Money.” This track also radiates a feel-good vibe but is a smoother, guitar-driven production that sounds perfect to hit the road with.

IDK Feat. Q Da Fool — “Electric”

Two DMV upstarts unite on “Electric,” an aptly-titled collaboration between IDK and Q Da Fool, a Roc Nation signee. The subwoofer may be taking up all the electric in your system on this one, as the two ride a thumping bass drum with finesse.

Lil Peep Feat. iLoveMakonnen — “Sunlight On Your Skin”

Last week, Lil Peep and XXXTentacion collaboration called “Falling Down” was released. This week, the original track has been released, which featured iLoveMakonnen. The song, titled “Sunlight On Your Skin” is an ode to his romantic relationship with Peep. What was a sad song last week gets even sadder with iLoveMakonnen’s mournful lines like, “Where I wanna be again and again, alone, you and me, skin to skin.”

Mick Jenkins, “Elephant In The Room”

Mick Jenkins’ latest single from his upcoming Pieces Of A Man album shows him in a full lyrical exercise, rhyming with a spoken word flow over a thumping kick drum with free-associative fervor. He works an impressive stop and start flow, weaving in and out of a rhyme scheme with lines like, “Edified exercised then eat my vegetables / If food for thought was vegetables / Then you gotta know it be pesticides.”