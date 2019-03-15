The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

This week was a big one for the west coast. Anderson .Paak released his Ventura album, and Schoolboy Q announced his own project with the rambunctious “Numb Numb Juice” as his lead single. DJ Mustard also got up with YG and 03 Greedo on “Wasted,” another club-ready single from the super-producer. Elsewhere, Tierra Whack dropped more music, as did Blocboy JB, Rich The Kid, T.I., and the embattled YBN Almighty Jay. Check it all out below.

Schoolboy Q, “Numb Numb Juice”

Schoolboy Q is back. The TDE rhymer announced plans to drop his album that was delayed after the death of his good friend Mac Miller. He also dropped off the first single “Numb Numb Juice” — and a colorful video that pays tribute to classic hip-hop visuals like Belly and Bad Boy’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” video. Schoolboy takes control of the thumping track from the opening bars, rapping with the energy that’s going to make this one essential for the turnup all spring and beyond.

DJ Mustard & 03 Greedo Ft. YG, “Wasted”

It’s a west coast thing as DJ Mustard and YG get up with 03 Greedo on “Wasted,” DJ Mustard’s latest single after his “Pure Water” collab with Migos. He hooked up the perfect canvas for YG and the still-beloved Greedo to go off over some royal sounding hits and quaking drums.

Tierra Whack, “Wasteland”

Tierra Whack has had her foot on our neck with several singles over the past month, and we’re loving it. Her latest single is “Wasteland,” a smooth track where she delivers the most melodic rejection of all time, with lines like “can’t be seen with you / You don’t match my fly,” that rejection sounds so savage delivered through her rich, nasally vocals and a lush organ.

Rich The Kid Feat. Tory Lanez, “Tic Toc”

Rich The Kid’s The World Is Yours 2 will be here in a week, but he’s still dropping off an appetizer. “Tic Toc” features him and Tory Lanez getting flashy over an enchanting synth loop and surging 808 drums that match Rich’s tongue-twisting flow.

T.I. Feat. Snoop Dogg, “Playas Ball”

T.I. drew the ire of many by comparing himself to Tupac earlier this week. Maybe he was just stirring hysteria for the leadup to “Playas Ball,” a smoky collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who of course famously collaborated with Tupac during their Death Row heyday. The two rap vets get into some boss talk on the loosie.

YBN Almighty Jay, “Let Me Breathe”

YBN Almighty Jay found himself in a sticky situation in New York after an assault and robbery, and he released a bit of a response to all the drama on “Let Me Breathe,” a track where he vents on the frustrations of fame and asks, “what would you do if you was me?” He paired the track with a video where you can see the fresh scar he suffered. The track and disarming visual should give viewers a pause and consider just how much realism we want from rappers.

Blocboy JB, “House Party”

Blocboy JB gave us a swerve with his latest music video. The good time-chronicling, Zach Hurth-directed “House Party” video was well-crafted, but the Memphis rapper made an interesting choice by choosing a single from his 2017 Who Am I 3 mixtape. The moment exemplifies Phonte’s wise notion that in today’s flooded music market, there’s no such thing as new music, simply music you’ve heard or haven’t heard.

Stro, “Statute Of Limitations”

Stro was just on Mass Appeal’s Starting Five tour, and he must have hit the studio right after he jumped off the tour bus. He dropped some bars over the “Statute Of Limitation’s” beat from 2 Chainz’ highly regarded Rap Or Go To The League album. He met the track’s steely keys with a smooth delivery, waxing on his lyrical supremacy and showing off the lyrical gifts that were on last month’s Starting Five Vol. 1 compilation.

Dave Feat. Burna Boy, “Location”

UK rapper Dave and Burna Boy connect on “Location,” a smooth record where the two get equally romantic and affirmatory over the arresting, two-step worthy JAE5 production. The track is from Dave’s debut Psychodrama album.

Da$h, “Inception”

New Jersey MC Da$h dropped off a brief loosie called “Inception.” He drops some free-associative rhymes over a mysterious, drifting piano-driven production that was short but intriguing enough to have his fans waiting up for what he has next.