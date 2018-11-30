All The Best Rap Albums From November 2018

Getty Image

November is the month of thanks for a reason, and hip-hop should be grateful for what we got in the past 30 days. After an already busy 2018 chockful of high-quality hip-hop albums, November paid off with one of the strongest months yet. From Vince Staples to Mick Jenkins, Smino, CupcakKe and JID, a slew of on-the-rise artists with patient, cult fanbases released some of their best work yet. November also saw the release of Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, a posthumous album from the beloved Lil Peep. As always, this list isn’t ranked in any way, and a lot of deserving albums missed the cut, but nonetheless check out the projects that set the third quarter of 2018 on fire:

Vince Staples, FM!

Vince Staples is so hilarious that sometimes you forget he’s a hell of a rapper. His FM! EP is here to remind you. Pulling from classic albums like Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, Vince creates a radio station theme for the project, with Big Boi and interludes by Tyga and Earl Sweatshirt forming the sequential glue for his latest collection of bangers. He masterfully fuses his gift for grim, contemplative narration with “Fun!” beats like “Don’t Get Chipped” and “Outside,” where he rhymes, “we gon’ party til the sun or the guns come out,” and “No Bleedin,” where he somehow turns the paranoid “head on a swivel no bleedin’ me” into a party-stoking mantra.

Vince mastered the classic West Coast formula of gritty tales over ambitious production on FM!, presenting his most accessible album yet.

Smino, Noir

Smino dropped his Noir project a day early to beat the Friday rush, but he didn’t need to do that to be ahead of the pack. It’s as if the gifted St. Louis artist knew what he had in the tuck with his sixth album, which pivoted from the melancholy of his Blkswn project to present a sunny, effervescent celebration of newfound fame. Smino relied on an upbeat, funky soundscape to ply his craft, showing off not just his lyrical talent but his warm vocals.

“Kovert” is an ideal example of his ability to switch from melodic precision to moody, free-flowing vocals. On “Fenty Sex,” featuring Dreezy,” he flirts — and does a little more than that — over a gentle, jazzy beat. He’s playful, reflective, and lusting throughout Noir, and it works. Artists like Young Thug and Future have mastered the synth-driven trap-R&B fusion, but Noir is a close cousin of those efforts with lush, jazzy instrumentation and Smino switching between rapper and crooner with outstanding finesse.

JID, Dicaprio 2

You know an album is incredible when it’s been out for a week and pops up on this list. JID did that with Dicaprio 2, a stellar offering that’s cemented his place as one of the best rappers in the game. Forget just November, Dicaprio 2 is one of 2019’s best exhibits of MC mastery. The Atlanta rhymer was the master of vibes on the album, whether it’s an analysis of the drug epidemic on “Off The Zoinkys,” celebrating triumph on “Westbrook” with ASAP Ferg or taking it to the essence with Method Man and on Joey Badass on “Hot Box.” JID’s myriad flows, witty wordplay, and knack for telling a story make Dicaprio 2 a thrilling experience and one of the strongest projects of the year.

Tyler, The Creator, Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch EP

Tyler, The Creator’s dark sense of humor makes him one of the last people you’d expect to be releasing holiday-themed music — but he’s also so talented that he pulled it off with an impressive Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch EP that could get play in August. His work on the Grinch soundtrack’s “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” clearly inspired him, as he delivered six more tracks that display the knack for lush synth compositions and relatable, feel-good music that made Flower Boy a beloved album. “Hot Chocolate” is an appropriately warm ode to the delicious winter favorite, while “Lights On” with Santigold and Ryan Beatty is a sleek glimpse of Christmas in LA. Tyler’s lush stocking stuffer can serve to break up the monotony of Holiday anthems at any party.

Mike Will Made-It and Various Artists, Creed II Official Soundtrack

Mike Will Made-It earned the esteemed role of executive producing the soundtrack for the box office smash Creed 2, then paid it forward by putting on his vast network throughout the album. True to Kendrick Lamar’s presence on the Black Panther soundtrack and Future’s work with Superfly, Mike Will made sure the album stayed faithful to the themes of Rocky, with Lil Wayne delivering a “Pre-Fight Prayer” and Nas and Rick Ross delivering affirmations of manhood on “Check.” The project also veers into the sentimentality of Creed avenging his father’s legacy on “Watching Me,” which is highlighted by Swae Lee’s doleful falsetto.

Vince Staples and movie composer Ludwig Göransson’s collaborated on the epic “Ice Cold,” which triumphantly scored one of the movie’s biggest montages. Mike Will’s curatorial choices are on point throughout the project, and hopefully, he’ll be tasked to sonically channel the themes of more movies.