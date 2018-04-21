Uproxx Studios

More than possibly any other genre, hip-hop lends itself to the playlist format so naturally, it’s almost like the two go hand-in-hand. The relationship is symbiotic. Without mixtapes, essentially the first, low-tech playlists, hip-hop could probably never have spread to become of the biggest genres in the world. However, without hip-hop, there may not have been such a high demand for playlists that they are now one of the number one methods for music consumption.

These are just some of the best lists currently available on Spotify. Here you’ll find not only the latest regional and digital hits before they enter rotation on pop radio, but also lessons in hip-hop history, minus a lot of the stodgy old-head grousing about how rap was better “back in the day.” Instead, we’ve selected old-school playlists that promote the sense of fun and possibility that propelled hip-hop to the heights of pop culture while still celebrating the niche just how far its come with the catchy earworms of modern radio-friendly bops. The lists highlighted here represent the diversity of sounds, eras, and divergent sexuality of hip-hop’s most prominent acts, labels, and regions. Enjoy!

Cali Fire by Spotify

This is an eclectic list, featuring artists from up and down the California coastline. Its 50 songs cover an expansive list of possibilities, from partying hard to kicking back, but the thing each has in common is they all sound best while indulging in the sunshine of this playlist’s namesake state. It’s a bit more Bay-heavy than some of the other, similar lists I’ve delved into, so your mileage may vary, depending on how you feel about G-Eazy and E-40. This is also a great list for getting into those artists and more from the northern corner of California, which is often overlooked by the outside world, allowing it to evolve into its own flourishing, carefree ecosystem of hyphy bops and underground jams.

Gold School by Spotify

Look, I’m not going to lie. It hurts a little to see songs from my high school years lumped in with songs from a decade before all under the banner of “Old School,” but at the same time, this is probably your best bet for a formative, classic hip-hop education. A great many of the tracks here represent not only the backbone of hip-hop but its arms, legs, and head too. The Tupac tracks spun the socially-conscious, narrative thread that Kendrick Lamar eventually wove into his sonic tapestry, while joints from foundational Southern legends like T.I., Juvenile, and 8Ball & MJG created the 808 and snare roll trend that still forms the sonic framework of trap music to this day. And nobody would be rapping half as well as they do now without tongue-twisting lyricists like Naughty By Nature‘s Treach, Method Man, Redman, and Busta Rhymes.

New York Hip Hop by Adam Howell

While this list is scarily ’90s-centric, almost, but not quite confirming the stereotype about the hip-hop New York rap fans insistently pine for, it also contains nuggets from newer Gotham stalwarts like Smoke DZA, Bobby Shmurda, Joey Badass, and ASAP Mob. However, it still leans heavily into the boom-bap-and-hard-rhymes, hoodie-and-Timbs lyricism of the middle of that decade — not that that’s a bad thing, by any means. The Beatnuts, The Lox, M.O.P., Wu-Tang Clan, and the classic Rawkus Records roster figure heavily into this list alongside The Diplomats and Fat Joe, running the gamut from park jams to basement parties, all with a menacing stare and a razor blade under a skullcap. This was the music that made hip-hop dangerous, but also took the grimy bluster of post-crack New York to the penthouses of power and influence.

Rap Caviar by Spotify

You’ve probably seen this list. Depending on how you feel about face tattoos and purple dreads, you either love it or hate it. If you fall in the latter camp, I’ll advise you listen with fresh ears and an open mind. Just because the kids that mostly populate this playlist of pop jams looks wildly different from the decidedly more muted and menacing MCs we came up with, doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to love. This one also embraces straight spitters like Belly and Nicki Minaj alongside its colorful array of younger cloud rap all-stars like Smokepurpp, YBN Nahmir, and Blocboy JB. It’s a prime example of the diversity and depth of modern hip-hop, fitting it all together in a patchwork, quilt-like configuration that paints the biggest picture of just what rap means in 2018.